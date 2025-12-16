 'That's Channel Creative': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Calls His Link-Up With Tanya Mittal 'Nonsensical Romance'
Amaal Mallik has addressed the ongoing romance rumours with Tanya Mittal, clarifying that their closeness was purely task-related. Taking to X, Amaal dismissed the speculation as 'channel creative' and urged fans to stop turning their friendship into a 'nonsensical romance.'

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Amaal Mallik | Colors TV

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were often linked together inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. During one of the tasks, Uorfi paired Tanya with Amaal, and the two later performed a heartfelt dance. Addressing the link-up rumours, Amaal took to X to reply to a fan’s comment that read, "Real chemistry started from here… I guess (sic)."

Clarifying the situation, Amaal wrote in his official post, "Bhai yeh ek 'TASK' tha and it's not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is… We have to (sic)." He further described his and Tanya's alleged link-up as the "channel's creativity," which fans are now turning into "nonsensical romance."

Amaal also thanked Tanya for showing "care and concern" for him during their time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. He wrote, "I am grateful to @itanyamittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season. I know I've said things which must've hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her (sic)."

Armaan Malik's brother further urged fans to stop linking him with Tanya. He requested, "Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & it is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space (sic)."

Meanwhile, Tanya recently shared a video that went viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen entering her Gwalior home with a convoy of cars parked at the front gate. As she steps inside, she hugs her alleged father and says, "Maine aapka naam nahi liya kyuki sab mera mazak udate aapka naam bolke (sic)." The video quickly went viral, with many viewers believing that Tanya might indeed be as wealthy as she has claimed.

