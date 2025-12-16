 'Bitterness Would Still Linger': Shilpa Shinde Talks About 'Miscommunication' With Makers As She Returns To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
Shilpa Shinde’s return to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Season 2 has surprised fans, especially after her past allegations against the makers. Opening up about her comeback, the actress admitted that she never expected to rejoin the show.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Shilpa Shinde | Instagram

Shilpa Shinde had earlier made serious allegations against the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, leaving many surprised by her return to the show in Season 2. Her comeback has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to know what led her to rejoin the popular sitcom.

Opening up about her return, Shilpa admitted that she never expected to come back to the show. Referring to the makers as her "family," she acknowledged that there were disagreements in the past, but shared that their relationship gradually healed and evolved over time.

"Honestly, I never thought I would come back. After my exit, there was a lot of miscommunication. Over time, relationship evolved, and I believe it was destiny. Jhagde toh families mein hi hote hain (sic)," said Shilpa to TOI. Claiming that she always follow her heart, Shilpa said that she did not think much about actions and reactions.

article-image

Talking about her comeback on the set, Shilpa said that she was prepared for some "bitterness" on the set. She said, "There were many misunderstandings after my exit, and I assumed some bitterness would still linger. That was the atmosphere I prepared for." The actress added, "Instead, everyone came to meet me in my room and welcomed me warmly (sic)."

Shilpa left the role of Angoori Bhabhi back in March 2016. While leaving the show, the actress made the accusation of 'mental torture' on the makers. Back in 2016, she said to PTI, "You cannot make anyone sign an exclusivity contract like that. Why are you trying to spoil our career? I am giving you my 25 days or so, what is the problem if I do other shows in between (sic)."

After Shilpa exited the show, rumours surfaced alleging that she had thrown tantrums on set. At the same time, the makers maintained that the actress had breached her contract by signing another show.

