 Angoori Bhabhi Twist! Shubhangi Atre Calls Exit A 'Blessing In Disguise' As Shilpa Shinde Returns To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
Angoori Bhabhi Twist! Shubhangi Atre Calls Exit A 'Blessing In Disguise' As Shilpa Shinde Returns To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

After nearly 10 years, Angoori Bhabhi's character is being replaced once again in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, but this time, it is for the last time. The OG, Shilpa Shinde, returns after previously making allegations of 'mental torture' against the makers back in 2016. Meanwhile, as Shubhangi Atre exits the show, she calls her departure a 'blessing in disguise.'

Anamika Bharti
Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai | Instagram

The OG Angoori Bhabhi is back! Actress Shubhangi Atre shot her final scene of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain the previous week. Reportedly, Shilpa Shinde will be back on the show. Talking about her exit from the show, the actress called it a "blessing in disguise."

Shubhangi has left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in the hope of exploring new characters. She said, "I could not have asked for a better exit. There is no point delving into the reasons for the replacement. I see it as a blessing in disguise because, as an artist, I want to explore new characters. The idea is to step out of here and start looking for work again (sic)", as per TOI.

Shilpa left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016. She called out the makers for 'mentally torturing' her. According to Indian Express reports, the legal issues between Shilpa and the makers began when they attempted to prevent her from appearing in other shows.

Reacting to this, she had told PTI, "You cannot make anyone sign an exclusivity contract like that. Why are you trying to spoil our career? I am giving you my 25 days or so, what is the problem if I do other shows in between (sic)." The actress also spoke about the favouritism on the set. Shilpa revealed that Saumya Tandon was prioritised over her during the shoot.

Back when Shivangi replaced Shilpa, she spoke about how difficult it is to step into an already established character. She said, "Replacing someone is never easy. When you create a character, you shape it through your own personality and experiences. But when you take on a role that already exists, you have to retain the nuances without making it seem like a copy and still build your own connection with the audience (sic)."

