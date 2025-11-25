 Senior Journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat Passes Away A Day After Heart Surgery: Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher & Others Mourn Loss
Senior Journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat Passes Away A Day After Heart Surgery: Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher & Others Mourn Loss

Vibha Kaul Bhat was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for heart surgery. While the procedure initially seemed successful, her health suddenly deteriorated and she breathed her last on November 25. She had been unwell for some time and underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. During her treatment, her condition unexpectedly worsened which reportedly led to her untimely death

Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image

The journalism community is mourning the sudden demise of senior ABP News journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat. She had been unwell for some time and underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. During her treatment, her condition unexpectedly worsened which reportedly led to her untimely death.

Cause of Vibha Kaul Bhatt's death

A report in ABP stated that Bhat was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for heart surgery. While the procedure initially seemed successful, her health suddenly deteriorated and she breathed her last on November 25.

Tributes pour in

Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his grief on X. Sharing a picture with Vibha, he wrote, "Very saddened to hear about the passing of senior journalist Vibha Kaul Ji. Such a soul left us too soon. Prayers for her family. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also shared a photo of the late journalist and penned an emotional note.

"Shocked, stunned, speechless to know about the sad demise of my dear @vibhakaulbhat who was more than my sister to me. An ever smiling, positive, vibrant, loving human being. An ace media professional who brought revolution in TV programmes on TV serials. Her big 'Namaskar Mahara' to me occasionally will keep on echoing my ears. Her warm hugs will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family and near ones. This is not fair Vibha. You can’t do this to us. Om Shanti," Pandit wrote.

Actors Anupam Kher and Anup Soni also mourned Bhat's death in the comments section of Pandit's post.

A career spanning 25 years

Bhat had been active in journalism for over 25 years, holding important positions at several news channels. In recent years, she served as a senior journalist at ABP News, where she conceptualised and hosted the channel’s most popular show, Saas Bahu Aur Saazish. The program was known for highlighting all the spicy and intriguing stories from the TV world.

Bhat is survived by her daughter. Her sudden passing has left her family and colleagues devastated. Details regarding her last rites and funeral arrangements are awaited.

