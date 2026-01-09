Anupamaa Written Update, January 9: Anupama & Family Arrive At Kotharis For Prarthana's God-Bharai

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 9: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama urging Pakhi to listen to her. Pakhi breaks down and asks her mother to understand her loneliness, expressing that she too wants a partner who will be by her side. While Anupama claims to understand her daughter’s feelings, she advises Pakhi to give their relationship more time before rushing into marriage.

At the Kothari house, Motiba is seen preparing to leave, clearly unhappy about Anupama and her family visiting. Prarthana intervenes and states that if they are unwelcome, they will not come. However, she firmly declares that her god-bharai will take place, and it will be held at her in-laws’ house. She confronts Motiba for creating unnecessary drama around the ceremony.

As tensions rise, Parag asks his mother to manage Anupama and her family for just one day. He announces that Prarthana's god-bharai will indeed be held at the Kothari house. Prarthana, however, makes it clear that she will not tolerate any disrespect towards her in-laws.

Before heading to the Kothari house, Kinjal and Pari warn Paritosh not to create any chaos. Meanwhile, Raja is visibly excited at the thought of meeting Pari. Just before leaving, Ansh seeks Anupama's advice regarding an important decision. When she asks what it is about, Ansh says he will reveal it later.

Rahi grows anxious when Diwakar arrives at the house and claims that he still loves her. Prem steps in to comfort his wife, assuring her not to worry and promising that they will handle the situation together.

Both the Shah and Kothari families are later seen celebrating Prarthana's god-bharai with music and dance. Anupama suggests elevating the ritual by performing a joint god-bharai for both Prarthana and Ansh. The episode ends on a dramatic note when Motiba insists that Gautam should sit in the ceremony, calling him the real father instead of Ansh.

In the promo, Motiba is seen creating a scene by forcing Gautam to take the ceremonial seat, but Anupama intervenes, causing Gautam to fall just as he is about to sit.