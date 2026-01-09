Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 9: Armaan Tries To Kill Himself? Here's What Happened

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 9: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira feeling regret over Armaan’s wrong decision. As she breaks down in tears, a little girl enters the room, she turns out to be the late Anita's daughter. She tells Abhira that her mother sent her a letter, which reveals that Abhira will be Vaani’s mother going forward. Abhira hugs the child and comforts her.

At the Poddar house, everyone is looking for Abhira, who arrives in tears. She confronts Meher, slapping her and her father. When Abhira triggers Meher’s anger, Meher begins choking her. Armaan intervenes to save his wife, leaving Abhira revealing how Meher killed her driver over not winning the Woman of the Year award. Shocked at the consequences of his actions, Armaan breaks down. He then learns that the driver's wife has killed herself. Armaan blames himself and attempts to harm himself with a piece of glass.

However, it is revealed that the entire scenario was Abhira’s dream. In reality, Abhira arrives at the Poddar house in tears, choosing not to tell Armaan the full truth, fearing he may not handle it. A child accompanies her, and when Armaan asks, Abhira explains that the girl is her friend’s daughter, who is currently in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Surekha interrupts Kiara as her earring falls, which is overheard by Manisha. Manisha expresses her desire to stay there for a few days, leaving Surekha visibly upset.

Towards the end of the episode, Abhira introduces Vaani as Maira’s new friend. While entering the room, Maira’s tent falls, upsetting her, but Abhira consoles her, encouraging Maira to make Vaani feel comfortable and share her feelings.