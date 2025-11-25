 'Stop Dragging My Name Into Bullsh*t': Donal Bisht REACTS To Reports Claiming Abhishek Bajaj Cheated On Wife With Her, Warns Of Legal Action
TV actress Donal Bisht has reacted to rumours linking her to Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj. After reports claimed he was romantically involved with her despite being married to Akanksha Jindal, Donal slammed the fake news and warned of legal action. She wrote, "STOP dragging my name into bullsh*t… I'm a respected girl from a good family...:

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Donal Bisht has finally reacted to rumours linking her to Abhishek Bajaj, after several reports claimed that he was romantically involved with her while being married to Akanksha Jindal. Days after the reports surfaced, Donal issued a detailed statement on social media, slamming the fake news and threatening legal action against those spreading the rumours, stressing how people were using her name for their own benefit.

Donal Bisht Reacts To Rumours Of Her Dating Abhishek Bajaj

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, November 25, Donal wrote, "I was shooting out of town and wasn't in the space to look into this, so now that I'm here, all I have to say is-STOP dragging my name into unnecessary bullsh*t-If you do not know the truth, do not comment or spread fake rumours, because I will not tolerate it! Any false allegations or defamation will face strict legal action! People just use you or your name for their little benefit, I'm done with it! I'm aware now & I'm happy I'm useful!"

Donal Bisht Says She Is A Respected Girl From Good Family

Further, the actress added, "I have worked hard to make my name through all the work i have done over the years! I'm a respected girl from a good family & have good moral values! I'm here to work and not be part of someone else's life drama I'm here in this industry for my love for cinema, creativity and love for my craft God has destined me for and that's all I know! Please spare me from all the fake narratives! Thank you! See you soon on screens!"

As of now, Abhishek has not reacted to the cheating claims.

