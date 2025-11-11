 Abhishek Bajaj Hits Back At Ageism Claims Over His Bond With 21-Year-Old Ashnoor Kaur: 'Faaltu Baatein Hain Yeh' — EXCLUSIVE
Abhishek Bajaj stated that age is not a factor in friendship. The recently eliminated Bigg Boss 19 contestant added that both he and Ashnoor Kaur are strong-headed, and the entire house seemed intent on separating them. Following his elimination, Abhishek is now wholeheartedly rooting for Ashnoor to win the season's trophy.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur)

Abhinoor fans are heartbroken! Following Abhishek Bajaj's elimination from the Bigg Boss 19 house, he spoke exclusively with the Free Press Journal, expressing how he felt hurt by people misinterpreting his friendship with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur. Abhishek explained that he grew close to Ashnoor because they shared similar thoughts and connected effortlessly. The actor also addressed the age factor that was brought in his and Ashnoor's friendship.

When asked about how he felt about people judging their friendship on the basis of age difference, Abhishek replied, "10-12 saal hai, aur dosti mein kya fark padta hain. (It's just 10-12 years and does it matter in friendship?)" The actor further mentioned his age, saying, "I'm just 33." For those who may not know, Ashnoor is 21 years old.

article-image

Abhishek believes that true friendship is built on shared values and similar ways of thinking. Speaking about how 'Abhinoor' was perceived inside the house, he said, "Woh kisi bhi tarah alag karna chahte the; they were seeing us as a threat."

article-image

The actor further addressed that both (Abhishek and Ashnoor) were strong-headed contestants. Because of this, Abhishek felt that the other contestants were trying to separate them so they could manipulate each of them more easily.

Further addressing the ageism factor that was played between Abhishek and Ashnoor, the former said, "Faaltu baatein hain yeh, in baaton ko maine itna bhaav hi nahi diya."

When asked whom he sees in the finale competing alongside Ashnoor, Abhishek said he believes she deserves to win. "Main sirf winner dekhna chahta hu use (sic)," said the former Bigg Boss 19 contestant. He concluded the conversation by saying that he is wholeheartedly rooting for Ashnoor.

So far, it is reported that Mridul Tiwari will be eliminated in the upcoming episode as a part of the mid-week eviction.

Stay tuned to Colors TV or Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, Monday to Sunday, to catch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 19.

