 Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 Shoot In Delhi Postponed Due To High AQI & Red Fort Blast: Report
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in Cocktail 2. The team of the film was all set to shoot in Delhi; however, according to a report, the schedule has been postponed due to the high AQI in the city and heightened security after the recent blast at the Red Fort. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
A source told Hindustan times, “Shahid along with Kriti and Rashmika were supposed to come to shoot in Delhi from November 12. The makers had planned a detailed schedule in Delhi for seven days starting from November 12."

Revealing the reason why the makers decided to postpone the schedule, the source told the news portal, “Well, the air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. And then the heightened tension after the Delhi blast has also led to the decision. The team had also planned a schedule in the Old Delhi area… So, there are multiple reasons that have added to the reason behind the decision. That being said, the Delhi schedule is not cancelled but just pushed. The makers are now planning to do the shoot in December, if all goes well."

The new dates to shoot in Delhi have not yet been planned. The makers will decide it by the end of this month.

Cocktail 2 Release Date

The makers have not yet announced the official release date of Cocktail 2. But, reportedly, the movie might be released in the second half of 2025.

Cocktail 2 is being directed by Homi Adajania, who helmed the first instalment as well. The first part, which was released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The movie gave Deepika's career a big boost.

The expectations from Cocktail 2 are also quite high.

