 Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai Postponed Due To Delhi Red Fort Blast
The makers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar had planned a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. However, the event has been postponed due to the Delhi Red Fort Blast. The makers tweeted a note which read, "The Dhurandhar Trailer Launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
YouTube

The makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar had planned a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. However, the event has been postponed due to the Delhi Red Fort Blast. The makers took to X to inform everyone about it.

They tweeted a note which read, "Important Update! The Dhurandhar Trailer Launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast."

"The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar (sic)," the note further read.

Netizens React To Postponement Of Dhurandhar Trailer Launch

A netizen tweeted, "If possible tab tak daily poster release karte raho actors ke... Akshy khaana poster... Ranveer singh poster Sara arjun poster (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Wise decision (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Arree yaar !! Subha se wait kar raha tha Akshaye Khanna ki poster ka par inhe toh postpone se matlab tha .. shayad trailer ki postponed news ab depression me le jyagi !! Yaar jo bhi karo film mat postpone karna !! 5 mahine se wait kar raha hu (sic)."

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar, who had helmed, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

Dhurandhar Teaser

The teaser of Dhurandhar was released in July this year on Ranveer's birthday. It had grabbed everyone's attention and was loved by one and all. While sharing the teaser, the actor had posted, "An Inferno will rise 🔥 Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men ⚔️ #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025."

