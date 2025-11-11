When Dharmendra Recreated Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Dance Step On Bigg Boss Stage, Son Called Him 'Legend' – VIDEO

Amid rumours of Dharmendra's death earlier today, November 11, his wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, confirmed that the veteran actor is currently "stable and recovering." Meanwhile, amid the updates about his health, a video from 2023 featuring Dharmendra’s appearance on the Bigg Boss 17 stage has gone viral on social media.

Back then, Dharmendra reunited with Salman Khan and his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz. As the actor was invited onto the stage, Krushna Abhishek joked about how many glasses were broken while fans attempted Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu' dance scene from the film 'Animal'. He even urged everyone present, including Dharmendra, to give the step a try.

With the help of Sohail and Krushna, Dharmendra got up from his chair and tried to recreate his son Bobby's iconic glass step. In a playful mood, he was seen holding the glass in his hand and later mimicking drinking from it.

Later in the video, Bobby congratulated his father, Dharmendra, on completing 63 years in the film industry through a heartfelt message. Bobby said, "This is incredible. App aaj bhi filmein kar rahe hain, 2 filmein naayi shoot ki aapne."

He added that he feels blessed to be Dharmendra's son and called him a "legend." The tribute left Dharmendra visibly emotional.

With Dharmendra's health status currently said to be critical, fans are praying for his speedy recovery. Amid various renowned media outlets publishing the death report of the actor, Hema Malini took to X to address the matter.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

She wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?" Hema added, "This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

So far, the family members of the actor are said to be with him in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.