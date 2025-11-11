 When Dharmendra Recreated Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Dance Step On Bigg Boss Stage, Son Called Him 'Legend' – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhen Dharmendra Recreated Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Dance Step On Bigg Boss Stage, Son Called Him 'Legend' – VIDEO

When Dharmendra Recreated Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Dance Step On Bigg Boss Stage, Son Called Him 'Legend' – VIDEO

Back in 2023, Dharmendra reunited with Salman Khan & his brothers at Bigg Boss stage. During the stint, comedian Krushna Abhishek asked Dharam Ji & others to perform Bobby Deol's viral 'Animal' movie's dance step. Without any hesitation, Dharmendra took the glass in his hands and started vibing on the song.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

Amid rumours of Dharmendra's death earlier today, November 11, his wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, confirmed that the veteran actor is currently "stable and recovering." Meanwhile, amid the updates about his health, a video from 2023 featuring Dharmendra’s appearance on the Bigg Boss 17 stage has gone viral on social media.

Back then, Dharmendra reunited with Salman Khan and his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz. As the actor was invited onto the stage, Krushna Abhishek joked about how many glasses were broken while fans attempted Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu' dance scene from the film 'Animal'. He even urged everyone present, including Dharmendra, to give the step a try.

With the help of Sohail and Krushna, Dharmendra got up from his chair and tried to recreate his son Bobby's iconic glass step. In a playful mood, he was seen holding the glass in his hand and later mimicking drinking from it.

Read Also
'Rula Diya Yaar': When Dharmendra Got Emotional Looking Back On His Life Journey On India's Got...
article-image

Later in the video, Bobby congratulated his father, Dharmendra, on completing 63 years in the film industry through a heartfelt message. Bobby said, "This is incredible. App aaj bhi filmein kar rahe hain, 2 filmein naayi shoot ki aapne."

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90
Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Save 31-Year-Old Woman After Removing 4 Kg Rare Splenic Hydatid Cyst Through Laparoscopic Surgery At Medicover Hospital
Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Save 31-Year-Old Woman After Removing 4 Kg Rare Splenic Hydatid Cyst Through Laparoscopic Surgery At Medicover Hospital
'Cluster Redevelopment On ST Land In Thane Stalled Over Lack Of Alternative Site': Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'Cluster Redevelopment On ST Land In Thane Stalled Over Lack Of Alternative Site': Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

He added that he feels blessed to be Dharmendra's son and called him a "legend." The tribute left Dharmendra visibly emotional.

With Dharmendra's health status currently said to be critical, fans are praying for his speedy recovery. Amid various renowned media outlets publishing the death report of the actor, Hema Malini took to X to address the matter.

She wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?" Hema added, "This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

So far, the family members of the actor are said to be with him in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 Shoot In Delhi Postponed Due To High AQI...

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 Shoot In Delhi Postponed Due To High AQI...

When Dharmendra Recreated Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Dance Step On Bigg Boss Stage, Son Called...

When Dharmendra Recreated Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Dance Step On Bigg Boss Stage, Son Called...

Shikhar Pahariya Holds Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor Close At Boney Kapoor's 70th Birthday Celebrations

Shikhar Pahariya Holds Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor Close At Boney Kapoor's 70th Birthday Celebrations

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai Postponed Due To Delhi Red Fort Blast

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai Postponed Due To Delhi Red Fort Blast

'I Had Tears...': Singer Divya Kumar Reveals SRK's Company Offered 'Insane Money' After Replacing...

'I Had Tears...': Singer Divya Kumar Reveals SRK's Company Offered 'Insane Money' After Replacing...