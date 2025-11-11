Shikhar Pahariya Holds Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor Close At Boney Kapoor's 70th Birthday Celebrations

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 11, 2025
Boney Kapoor, who turned 70 on Tuesday, November 11, celebrated his birthday with his family in an intimate gathering
Boney Kapoor was seen cutting a three-tier, delicious-looking cake while dressed in a sharp outfit
Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor happily posed for a photo with their father, Boney Kapoor
Sharing the photos, Anshula wrore, "Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are @boney.kapoor. You’ve given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today."
Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was seen holding his ladylove close while posing for a photo with Janhvi's family
Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebrations were attended by his brothers, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor
Singer Stebin Ben also performed iconic Hindi songs at Boney Kapoor's birthday celebrations
Janhvi Kapoor was seen lovingly kissing Anshula Kapoor on the cheeks