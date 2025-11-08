 Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Around 2000 Fans Of Ranveer Singh To Attend Event In Mumbai - Report
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer of the movie will be out on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, nearly 2000 fans of Ranveer will be attending the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai.

A source told the portal, “Dhurandhar’s trailer will be launched in Mumbai’s latest iconic venue, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Ranveer Singh will be present along with director Aditya Dhar, producers Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. The others, who would be in attendance, are R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. There’s no clarity on whether Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna will be present, and clearer information will emerge in a day or 2 on this front.”

“And that’s not all. Nearly 2,000 Ranveer Singh fans will also grace the occasion. Several of his fan clubs have been informed that they are welcome at the event and as expected, the joy of their fans knew no bounds on getting the invite. Not just Mumbai, but many are travelling from other parts of India. And why not? After all, Ranveer Singh has been presented in a never-before-seen avatar in the film. The teaser, which was released on his birthday, got unanimous acclaim, due to which Dhurandhar became highly anticipated," the source further added.

The source revealed that the actor loves his fans and he wants them to be present at the trailer launch of Dhurandhar as it is a very special film for him.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025. It is directed by Aditya Dhar, who had helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The teaser had impressed one and all, so the expectations from the trailer the movie are quite high.

