Dhurandhar: Over 100 Crew Members Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Hospitalised In Leh Due To Food Poisoning - Report

Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the shooting of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The movie also stars Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. According to IANS, over 100 crew members of a Bollywood film have been hospitalised in Leh due to food poisoning. The incident happened on Sunday (August 17) evening.

While the report in IANS has stated that it was a Bollywood film crew, according to Republic, the incident took place on the sets of Dhurandhar.

According to IANS, officials stated, "Over 100 workers of a Bollywood film crew were hospitalised in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning late Sunday evening." The crew of the film was busy with the shooting, and suddenly several people on the set experienced severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headache. They were rushed to the Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh. Later, doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.

An official said that nearly 600 people in the crew had meals. The official added, “Food samples have been collected for detailed analysis to identify the cause."

While talking about the situation, a senior doctor said, "We managed the patient rush effectively. The police also stepped in to regulate the overcrowded emergency ward and prevent panic."

Neither the makers nor Ranveer has shared any statement about it.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025. Last month, on Ranveer's birthday, the makers had released the teaser of the film, and it had received a good response.

Well, the movie won't be getting a solo release. Vishal Bhardwaj's next with Shahid Kapoor is also slated to release on the same date, and even Prabhas' pan-India The Raja Saab will hit the big screens on December 6, 2025. However, there were reports that The Raja Saab might get postponed. But, there's no official announcement about it.