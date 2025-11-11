Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Questions His Friendship With Pranit More After Eviction: 'Woh Game Khel Gaya' – EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss 19 |

Fans were left disheartened when Abhishek Bajaj was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house. After his exit, he spoke candidly with the Free Press Journal, sharing his feelings about the eviction. Reflecting on the moment, Abhishek revealed that he had expected Pranit More to save him, and seeing that not happen left him heartbroken.

When asked about how he felt about Pranit choosing Ashnoor Kaur over him, Abhishek said, "Jaha tak rahi Pranit ki baat, usne mujhe hamesha bola tha 'You're my first priority'..." He added, "Main rishte nibha gaya, aur wo game khel gaya."

Abhishek felt that Pranit recognised he was becoming a stronger contender and, from a game perspective, it made sense to eliminate him. When talked about Abhishek's fans being angry on Pranit, the now ex-contestant accepted that Pranit played the game. "Pranit jab aaya tha to I was always there for him. He was feeling low when he started the game, but thik hai game hai, people play it. It's okay."

After his eviction from the house, Abhishek gave several interviews. In one of them, a reporter asked who had disappointed him the most inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Abhishek replied, "Pranit ne."

The video was later shared by Pranit’s team on his official Instagram handle with the caption, "I respect your POV, but please don’t doubt his friendship."

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Pranit More)

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, the viewers will be witnessing a mid-week eviction. As per BB Tak's report, Mridul Tiwari will be eliminated. This has come as another big shock to the viewers. Besides this, Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal will once again be seen getting involved in a bitter fight. This time Tanya won't stay quiet. She labels Malti "nonsense" as she continues to call her fake.

Watch the new epsiodes of Bigg Boss 19 from Monday to Sunday on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar from 9 pm onwards.