Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Slams Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Over Cheating Allegations, Calls Her 'Fame Digger' - EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj recently got eliminated from the house in a shocking eviction. After coming out, he sat down for an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal. In the candid chat, Abhishek opened up about the cheating allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal. He spoke at length about how the controversy unfolded while he was inside the Bigg Boss house, reacting to the ‘cheater’ tag, and also addressed Salman Khan’s remark about his hesitation in taking his ex-wife’s name.

When asked about his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal’s allegations and her actions while he was inside the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek said, "To be honest, it was very disheartening. You come across such people who are social parasites. Now there’s a new term for them - fame digger. Some people try to exploit your social status. They look forward to what you have - your hard-earned fame, name, and money. They want to have it all just like that. But people knew me; they could see me inside and out, how I was in the house, how I was with the people around me. They supported me and I was very happy. Whatever the accusations were, they were all false. Everybody knew that. It happened long back, we were kids back then.”

Abhishek also reacted being labelled a cheater and allegations of infidelity.

The actor said, “See, bashing men is in fashion and when you’re good-looking, it happens (laughs). To be honest, I was in love for the first time. I was a kid, and it was a long-distance relationship. It was my dream to make my first relationship work till the end but unfortunately, it didn't work out. But these things are in the past. I will just say that what happened to me in the Bigg Boss house also happened to me outside. It’s nothing new. What can I say? It’s in the past, and I’ve moved on. I want her to get work, money, and a man so that she can move on too.”

When asked about Salman Khan’s comment inside the Bigg Boss house, where he mentioned that Abhishek seemed scared to take his ex-wife’s name, the actor explained, “I was honestly worried and I even shared this with Ashnoor (Kaur). I was worried because I wasn’t aware of what was happening outside. I thought if I talked about that person in the house, they would drag her into it. What if she was settled somewhere and had a family? Why bring chaos into her life? It’s not right, it’s immoral. That’s the reason I was just worried about the other person. But when I got to know that she was doing the same things and saying everything publicly, I had to speak up.”