Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Engaged To Former CSK Player Aniruddha Srikanth? Here's What We Know

Samyuktha Shan | Instagram (anirudasrikkanth)

There were rumours that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 contestant Samyuktha Shanmuganathan and former CSK cricketer Aniruddha Srikanth were dating each other. The rumours were put to a full stop as the duo posted a picture together on the occasion of Diwali. Now, the duo is all set to get married. However, there are reports that Samyuktha and Aniruddha are already engaged.

Are Samyuktha & Aniruddha Srikanth Engaged?

As the duo uploaded their Diwali pictures on social media, many started wondering whether Samyuktha and Aniruddha are already engaged. When the actress was asked about her relationship status, she simply replied, "Everything is on the internet. Whatever is there, is there."

So far, there hasn't been any official announcement on when and where Samyuktha and Aniruddha are getting married. Let us further wait for the announcement.

Who Is Samyuktha's Soon-To-Be 2nd Husband?

Aniruddha is the son of veteran cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Aniruddha has played for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL (Indian Premiere League). He is known for being an attacking batsman.

Aniruddha was previous married to Aarti Venkatesh. They tied the knot in 2012. However, the marriage did not work for too long and the duo got divorced only two years after the marriage.

Who Was Samyuktha's 1st Husband?

Samyuktha was previously married to Karthik Shankar. As per reports, Karthik is a businessman in tech space. In 2023, Samyuktha reportedly found out about Karthik having an affair. She confessed in one of the interviews back then, "I felt like my entire life was a lie."

The divorce between Samyuktha and Karthik was finalised in early 2025.