 'Deeply Saddened': South Superstar Allu Arjun Condoles Victims Of Delhi Car Blast, Extends 'Heartfelt Prayers'
South superstar Allu Arjun expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt prayers for victims of the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed at least eight people and injured several. Celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Sonu Sood also condemned the attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed a thorough investigation, with the key suspect identified as Dr. Umar.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun | ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana): South superstar Allu Arjun expressed his deep sorrow for the victims of the deadly blast at Red Fort in the national capital.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun extended his "heartfelt prayers" for the victims of Monday's blast.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again," wrote Allu Arjun.

Actor Raveena Tandon's Tweet

Earlier, actor Raveena Tandon took to her X handle, calling it "horrible news." "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news," she wrote.

Sonu Sood's Tweet

Sonu Sood also reacted to the news and expressed grief toward the affected victims.

"My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today's tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let's support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace," he wrote in an X post.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "all possibilities" were being explored and promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

The remarks come a day after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

The key suspect in the Delhi blast case has been identified as Dr Umar.

According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur.

The sources added that the i20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

