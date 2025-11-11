Delhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?

The much-awaited trailer launch of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is all set to take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The makers have planned a grand event, and reportedly, nearly 2000 fans of Ranveer are expected to attend it. However, according to a report, the makers may postpone the event due to the Delhi Red Fort blast.

An X (Twitter) account named Always Bollywood tweeted, "#DhurandharTrailer which was scheduled to release On Wednesday, may get postponed due to today’s tragic #DelhiBlast 🚨 #Dhurandhar plot reportedly bears a resemblance to terrorism and similar incidents (sic)."

The makers have not yet shared any confirmation about the postponement of the trailer launch.

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar, who had helmed, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

Ranveer's fans are eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar as they will get to watch their favourite star on the big screens after more than a year. He was last seen in an extended cameo in Singham Again, which was released during Diwali 2024.

Dhurandhar Teaser

The teaser of Dhurandhar was released in July this year on Ranveer's birthday. It had received a fantastic response. While sharing the teaser, the actor had posted, "An Inferno will rise 🔥 Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men ⚔️ #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025.

Fans of Ranveer were eagerly waiting for the trailer of Dhurandhar, and we are sure this report about the launch getting delayed will upset them. But, let's wait and watch whether the trailer launch will be postponed or it will happen as per the schedule.