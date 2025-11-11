 Delhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDelhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?

The much-awaited trailer launch of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is all set to take place on November 12, 2025. The makers have planned a grand event, and reportedly, nearly 2000 fans of Ranveer are expected to attend it. However, according to a report, the makers may postpone the event due to the Delhi Red Fort blast. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

The much-awaited trailer launch of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is all set to take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The makers have planned a grand event, and reportedly, nearly 2000 fans of Ranveer are expected to attend it. However, according to a report, the makers may postpone the event due to the Delhi Red Fort blast.

An X (Twitter) account named Always Bollywood tweeted, "#DhurandharTrailer which was scheduled to release On Wednesday, may get postponed due to today’s tragic #DelhiBlast 🚨 #Dhurandhar plot reportedly bears a resemblance to terrorism and similar incidents (sic)."

The makers have not yet shared any confirmation about the postponement of the trailer launch.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Around 2000 Fans Of Ranveer Singh To Attend Event In Mumbai - Report
article-image

Dhurandhar Cast

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?
Bihar, Telangana Schools Closed On November 14 Due To Bye-Elections Voting Counts; Polling Underway
Bihar, Telangana Schools Closed On November 14 Due To Bye-Elections Voting Counts; Polling Underway
New Aadhaar App Launched For Android & iOS Users: How To Set Up, Key Features
New Aadhaar App Launched For Android & iOS Users: How To Set Up, Key Features
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police Trace Pulwama Link; Faridabad Doctor Who Went Missing Amid Probe Suspected To Be Bomber, Says Report
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police Trace Pulwama Link; Faridabad Doctor Who Went Missing Amid Probe Suspected To Be Bomber, Says Report

Apart from Ranveer, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar, who had helmed, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

Ranveer's fans are eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar as they will get to watch their favourite star on the big screens after more than a year. He was last seen in an extended cameo in Singham Again, which was released during Diwali 2024.

Dhurandhar Teaser

The teaser of Dhurandhar was released in July this year on Ranveer's birthday. It had received a fantastic response. While sharing the teaser, the actor had posted, "An Inferno will rise 🔥 Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men ⚔️ #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025.

Read Also
Dhurandhar: Over 100 Crew Members Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Hospitalised In Leh Due To Food Poisoning...
article-image

Fans of Ranveer were eagerly waiting for the trailer of Dhurandhar, and we are sure this report about the launch getting delayed will upset them. But, let's wait and watch whether the trailer launch will be postponed or it will happen as per the schedule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event To Get Postponed?

Jackie Chan Death Hoax: 71-Year-Old Actor-Filmmaker Alive & Healthy, Prepares For Upcoming Projects

Jackie Chan Death Hoax: 71-Year-Old Actor-Filmmaker Alive & Healthy, Prepares For Upcoming Projects

Dharmendra Health News: Security Heightened Outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital As Veteran Actor...

Dharmendra Health News: Security Heightened Outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital As Veteran Actor...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 11: Paritosh & Pari Go To Kothari's House, Leaving Anupama In...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 11: Paritosh & Pari Go To Kothari's House, Leaving Anupama In...

Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89

Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89