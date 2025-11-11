 Dharmendra Net Worth: From ₹51 To A ₹500-Crore Empire — The Untold Story Behind Bollywood’s He-Man
Bollywood legend Dharmendra, hospitalized in Mumbai, has built a fortune of Rs 450–500 crore from humble beginnings. From earning Rs 51 in his debut to owning a Rs 120-crore Khandala farmhouse and luxury cars.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
The He-Man of Bollywood Hospitalised. |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has become the center of concern for Bollywood fans everywhere. Dharmendra, the iconic ‘He-Man of Indian Cinema,’ is there now, hooked up to a ventilator at 89. People are worried, hoping for good news. And honestly, as everyone waits, it’s hard not to look back at the wild journey that got him here—from earning just 51 rupees on his first film to building a fortune that now touches Rs 500 crore.

From Punjab to Stardom

Dharmendra’s story starts in Sahnewal, a small village near Ludhiana, Punjab. Born on December 8, 1935, he was just another kid with big dreams. He got hooked on movies early, and before long, he left his studies behind and headed for Mumbai, chasing the kind of dreams people usually laugh at. But he didn’t just make it—he crushed it. With more than 300 films behind him, Dharmendra carved out a spot in Hindi cinema that nobody’s ever really matched. His personal life’s had its share of twists too. He married Prakash Kaur first, and they had four kids—Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Then, in 1980, he married Hema Malini, and together they have two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

From Rs 51 to a Rs 500-Crore Legacy

It all started with that debut—Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, 1960. The paycheck? Just Rs 51, split three ways. But that tiny sum marked the beginning of something massive. Today, Dharmendra sits on a net worth between Rs 450 crore and Rs 500 crore, thanks to his endless string of films, endorsements, and smart business moves. He even runs a restaurant chain, Garam Dharam, with branches scattered across India.

Farmhouse, Cars, and a Life of Luxury

Dharmendra’s not just about the glitz, though. He’s got a real soft spot for simple living—even if his version of “simple” includes a 100-acre farmhouse in Khandala, valued at Rs 120 crore. The place is loaded with every comfort you can imagine, and he loves showing it off on social media. His garage isn’t too shabby either: there’s a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, an SL500, a Range Rover. But ask him his favorite, and he’ll probably point to an old Fiat he picked up 65 years ago for Rs 18,000. Some things, you just never outgrow.

