ACME Solar Holdings Secures 1,800 MWh Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project From SJVN

New Delhi: ACME Solar Holdings Ltd on Tuesday announced it has secured a 400 MW/1,800 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from SJVN.The project has been secured at a tariff of INR 6.75/unit for 25 years, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) said in a statement.

- Awarded 450 MW - 1800 MWh SJVN FDRE-IV project at ₹6.75/unit for 25 years.

- Integrates 300 MW solar power + 1800 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The tender was issued under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines for which an e-reverse auction was held on October 9, 2025 and LoA was received on November 10.The project requires supplying power of only 4 MWh per MW of capacity during any four-hour period each day within the peak demand window with 90 per cent availability on a monthly basis.

The project would integrate Solar of 300 MW and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology of approximately 1800 MWh to meet the supply requirements.This project will utilise night-time connectivity available with ACME Solar at high irradiation zones in Rajasthan. This will be ACME Solar's first project to use Indian made solar cells (under ALMM List-II).

ACME Solar's Chief Commercial Officer Rahula Kashyapa said "Securing the SJVN FDRE-IV project with peak power effectively utilizes the available transmission capacity from night time connectivity thus enabling us to realise early revenue.

This is win-win for both customers and ACME Solar as its lowest price in pure peak power tender achieved so far." Gurugram-based ACME Solar is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions. It has an operational capacity of 2,918 MW and under construction capacity of 4,472 MW including 13.5 GWh of BESS installation.

