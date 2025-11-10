 Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To Raise ₹828 Crore
Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To Raise ₹828 Crore

Greater Noida-based Fujiyama Power Systems is a manufacturer of products and a solution provider in the roof-top solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems. The company has built a brand recall and reputation in the industry through its brand 'UTL Solar'.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Fujiyama Power Systems, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, on Monday said it will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 13 to raise Rs 828 crore.In its statement, the company said its maiden public offering with a price band of Rs 216 to Rs 228 per share will conclude on November 17.Shares will be allocated to anchor investors on November 12.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth upto Rs 600 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares, valued Rs 228 crore at the upper end, by promoters.Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 180 crore would be utilised by the company towards financing the cost of establishing the manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Rs 275 crore for payment of debt, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

It has developed three manufacturing facilities and R&D capabilities domestically, with a consistent focus on technological development and product innovation.

It has developed three manufacturing facilities and R&D capabilities domestically, with a consistent focus on technological development and product innovation.Financially, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,540.67 crore during FY25 as against Rs 664.08 crore during FY23. Its net profit was at Rs 156.33 crore in FY25 as against Rs 24.36 crore during FY23.Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers. 

