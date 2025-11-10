 NIPSEA Group Announces Appointment Of Sharad Malhotra As Managing Director Of Nippon Paint India, Effective December 1, 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNIPSEA Group Announces Appointment Of Sharad Malhotra As Managing Director Of Nippon Paint India, Effective December 1, 2025

NIPSEA Group Announces Appointment Of Sharad Malhotra As Managing Director Of Nippon Paint India, Effective December 1, 2025

Sharad Malhotra will continue to spearhead Nippon Paint's global foray into the automotive aftermarket business, a category that he has led since inception, the statement said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Japan's Nippon Paint Holdings arm, NIPSEA Group, on Monday announced the appointment of Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025, making him the first Indian to occupy the position in the company.Malhotra will succeed Jon Tan as Managing Director, reporting to the Group's CEO, Wee Siew Kim, the company said in a statement.

He becomes the first Indian to be appointed to this position in the company and will be responsible for driving the overall direction and strategy of India Group, it added.Malhotra will continue to spearhead Nippon Paint's global foray into the automotive aftermarket business, a category that he has led since inception, the statement said.

Read Also
Nippon Life India Asset Management Reports 4% Drop In Profit After Tax To ₹345 Crore
article-image

"Sharad has successfully led and charted a strong growth path for our auto refinish business globally, while being based in India. His proven ability to deliver results, deep understanding of our business, and commitment to excellence make him ideally suited to lead our India operations through the next phase of growth," Nippon Paint Holdings Co-President Group CEO, NIPSEA Group, Wee Siew Kim said.

Stating that India is a key market for Nippon Paint with its large, young population, rapid economic growth, and vast consumer base, the company said, "With a favorable business environment, skilled workforce and expanding infrastructure, Nippon Paint sees strong reasons to focus on the Indian market." 

FPJ Shorts
Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
Engineering Export Promotion Council India Urges Government To Include Steel & Aluminium Products
Engineering Export Promotion Council India Urges Government To Include Steel & Aluminium Products
Mumbai: Railways To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra; Check Details On Timings, Halts
Mumbai: Railways To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra; Check Details On Timings, Halts
Realty Firm WeWork India Management Reports Sharp Plunge In Net Profit To ₹6.4 Crore
Realty Firm WeWork India Management Reports Sharp Plunge In Net Profit To ₹6.4 Crore

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Engineering Export Promotion Council India Urges Government To Include Steel & Aluminium Products

Engineering Export Promotion Council India Urges Government To Include Steel & Aluminium Products

Realty Firm WeWork India Management Reports Sharp Plunge In Net Profit To ₹6.4 Crore

Realty Firm WeWork India Management Reports Sharp Plunge In Net Profit To ₹6.4 Crore

Central Board Of Direct Taxes Authorises The Commissioner Of Income-Tax At Bengaluru, To Rectify...

Central Board Of Direct Taxes Authorises The Commissioner Of Income-Tax At Bengaluru, To Rectify...

NIPSEA Group Announces Appointment Of Sharad Malhotra As Managing Director Of Nippon Paint India,...

NIPSEA Group Announces Appointment Of Sharad Malhotra As Managing Director Of Nippon Paint India,...

Federation of Indian Export Organisation Gears Up To Participate In The 'MITEX International Tools...

Federation of Indian Export Organisation Gears Up To Participate In The 'MITEX International Tools...