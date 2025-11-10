Highway Infrastructure Ltd Targets ₹150–200 Crore EPC Project Execution, Eyes ₹250 Cr New Bids After Profit Surge

Highway Infrastructure Ltd, which has reported a multi-fold rise in the September quarter net profit to Rs 9.7 crore. | X

New Delhi: Highway Infrastructure Ltd, which has reported a multi-fold rise in the September quarter net profit to Rs 9.7 crore, expects to execute Rs 150-200 crore worth of EPC projects and is actively bidding for new projects of around Rs 250 crore, a top company official said on Monday.

The company plans to execute Rs 150-Rs 200 crore worth of EPC projects over the next two years and is actively bidding for new projects worth approximately Rs. 250 crores, Arun Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Highway Infrastructure Ltd said.

The September quarter witnessed a robust influx of new orders, including the expansion of toll operations with projects at Kiratpur and Muzaina Fee Plazas in Uttar Pradesh, a Greenfield Expressway in Rajasthan, and Chotiya Fee Plaza in Chhattisgarh, Jain said.

"The company achieved its highest-ever order book of Rs 775 crore, which provides strong revenue visibility," Jain said.

The infrastructure development and management company, which has a presence in tollway collection, EPC infra and real estate, has reported a net profit of Rs 9.7 crore for the September quarter against Rs 1.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue in the September quarter was reported at Rs 115.3 crore against Rs 119.39 crore in the year-ago period.

In the first half of FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 16.9 crore against Rs 22.4 crore in the whole FY25 , reflecting strong earnings momentum in the current year. Total revenue during H1FY26 was at Rs 227.8 crore against Rs 226.8 crore in the year-ago period.

