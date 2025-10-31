 Nippon Life India Asset Management Reports 4% Drop In Profit After Tax To ₹345 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNippon Life India Asset Management Reports 4% Drop In Profit After Tax To ₹345 Crore

Nippon Life India Asset Management Reports 4% Drop In Profit After Tax To ₹345 Crore

As of September 30, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.61 lakh crore (USD 85.7 billion), and serves 21.9 million unique investors, representing over one in every three mutual fund investors in the country.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 345 crore for the quarter ended September 30.The asset management company had earned a PAT of Rs 360 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 658 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from Rs 571 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.Besides, the board of directors of Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Read Also
Morgan Stanley & Nippon India Mutual Fund Investors Bag 63 Lakh Shares Worth ₹438 Crore Of...
article-image

As of September 30, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.61 lakh crore (USD 85.7 billion), and serves 21.9 million unique investors, representing over one in every three mutual fund investors in the country.

Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director and CEO of NAM India, said, "In terms of business performance, we continue to gain market share with the highest increase in the industry in H1 FY26".He also expressed gratitude to the Board for extending his term by another five years and reaffirming confidence in his leadership. 

FPJ Shorts
NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter
NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter
Ekta Diwas Celebrations 2025: Republic Day-Style Parade, Tableaux From Several States, BSF Dog Squad Showcases Operation Skills; VIDEOS
Ekta Diwas Celebrations 2025: Republic Day-Style Parade, Tableaux From Several States, BSF Dog Squad Showcases Operation Skills; VIDEOS
Maharashtra Govt Moves To Give Individual Property Cards To Flat-Owners, Sets Up Panel To Frame Vertical Property Rules
Maharashtra Govt Moves To Give Individual Property Cards To Flat-Owners, Sets Up Panel To Frame Vertical Property Rules
Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans
Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter

NTPC Reports 3% Rise In Net Profit To ₹5,225.30 Crore For The September Quarter

Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans

Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans

Aditya Birla Capital Reports 3% Increase In Net Profit At ₹855 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital Reports 3% Increase In Net Profit At ₹855 Crore

Sensex, Nifty Open Flat With US-China's One-Year Trade Conflict Resolution

Sensex, Nifty Open Flat With US-China's One-Year Trade Conflict Resolution

Nippon Life India Asset Management Reports 4% Drop In Profit After Tax To ₹345 Crore

Nippon Life India Asset Management Reports 4% Drop In Profit After Tax To ₹345 Crore