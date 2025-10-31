Nippon Life India Asset Management Reports 4% Drop In Profit After Tax To ₹345 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 345 crore for the quarter ended September 30.The asset management company had earned a PAT of Rs 360 crore in the year-ago period.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Q2 FY26 Results:-



Revenue 658.12 Cr vs 571.30 Cr

(+15.20% YoY & +8.49% QoQ)



PAT 344.64 Cr vs 360.10 Cr

(-4.29% YoY & -13.00% QoQ)



However, the company's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 658 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from Rs 571 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.Besides, the board of directors of Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

As of September 30, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.61 lakh crore (USD 85.7 billion), and serves 21.9 million unique investors, representing over one in every three mutual fund investors in the country.

Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director and CEO of NAM India, said, "In terms of business performance, we continue to gain market share with the highest increase in the industry in H1 FY26".He also expressed gratitude to the Board for extending his term by another five years and reaffirming confidence in his leadership.

