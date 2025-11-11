 Are Your Kids Traveling For Free On Indian Railways? Here’s What Parents Need To Know About IRCTC Child Ticket Rules
Are Your Kids Traveling For Free On Indian Railways? Here's What Parents Need To Know About IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Indian Railways allows children below five years to travel free without a separate seat, while kids aged five to twelve pay reduced fares unless a berth is booked, which attracts full adult fare. Children above twelve are charged full fare.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Indian Railways: Holiday Travel Rush and Family Plans. |

New Delhi: The holidays are almost here, and families everywhere are gearing up for winter getaways. With Indian Railways opening up bookings for Christmas and New Year, it’s about to get busy—trains will be packed with people heading to all the usual hotspots. Trains are still the go-to for most families, especially if you’ve got kids in tow. They’re easy on the wallet and, honestly, just a lot less stressful than other options.

Understanding the Child Ticket Policy

But before you start packing snacks and games, let’s talk about how tickets work for kids. The Indian Railways child ticket policy trips up a lot of parents, so it’s worth knowing what you’re signing up for. Here’s the deal: kids under five ride for free. Sounds great, right? There’s a catch, though—they don’t get their own seat or berth. If you want your little one to have a separate spot, you’ll need to pay the full adult fare.

Rules for Children Between 5 and 12 Years

For kids between five and twelve, things are a bit more flexible. If you don’t need a separate seat or berth, you pay the reduced child fare. But if you want that extra space, you’ll be charged like any adult. It’s up to you—choose whatever makes your trip easier.

Full Fare Beyond 12 Years of Age

Once your kid turns twelve, there’s no wiggle room. Indian Railways charges the full adult fare, seat or no seat. They made this crystal clear in a circular back in March 2020, so there shouldn’t be any surprises when you book online.

Why Awareness Matters

Why does all this matter? During the holidays, trains get crowded fast. Knowing the rules ahead of time helps you plan, skip last-minute headaches, and keeps your trip running smoothly. Whether you’re just taking a quick weekend break or heading out for a big family vacation, a little know-how goes a long way in making your train journey a whole lot easier.

