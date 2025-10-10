Attention Mumbaikars! Now You Can Book Your Metro 3 Tickets From Worli To Cuffe Parade On Mumbai One App, Thanks To New Update

'Mumbai One', the new mobile app offering tickets for various public transport tickets in the city under one roof | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s new unified digital mobility platform, Mumbai One, is now fully operational for ticketing on the Metro 3 Phase 2B stretch from Worli to Cuffe Parade. The update came on Friday, confirming that all 11 stations on the newly inaugurated route are now visible and accessible for booking through the app.

This development follows technical issues faced by commuters on Thursday, the first day of public service on the Aqua Line’s southern section. Several passengers had reported being unable to purchase tickets for the Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch, as the corresponding stations were missing from the app’s database.

The Mumbai One app, developed by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), serves as a one-stop platform for digital ticketing and journey planning across Mumbai’s public transport network. Covering 11 different transport operators in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including metros, BEST buses, suburban trains and monorail, the platform aims to make travel within the city seamless and cashless.

Mumbai One Sees Over 35,000 Downloads

According to official data, the app recorded over 35,000 downloads on Android and iOS devices within hours of its launch on Thursday. By evening, more than 30,000 users had registered successfully, although the initial rollout experienced 'teething issues' such as slow response times and missing route data. MMMOCL officials assured that the problems were swiftly resolved and full functionality restored by Friday morning.

In the coming weeks, the Mumbai One app will introduce additional features, including the ability to book return tickets and purchase season passes for suburban local trains. Authorities have also indicated that the Vasai Virar Municipal Transport (VVMT) network could soon be integrated into the app, expanding its reach across the MMR.

The launch of the upgraded ticketing platform coincides with the inauguration of Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line 3, which connects Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. The 10.99-km stretch, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, completes the 33.5-km-long Aqua Line, linking Aarey JVLR in the north with Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai.

The fully underground corridor features 27 stations, 26 below ground and one at grade, and operates daily from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm, with end-to-end travel taking under an hour. With digital ticketing through Mumbai One now in place, commuters can look forward to faster, smarter and paperless metro travel across the city.

