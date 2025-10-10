Mumbai: Retired Defence Officer Booked After Labourer Dies In Powai Car Accident

Representational image | Image generated by Grok Ai

Mumbai: A 45-year-old labourer from West Bengal died after being hit by a car driven by a retired defence officer at Hiranandani Gardens in Powai on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified only as Raju, was crossing the road when the incident occurred around 9:30 pm, according to Powai Police.

The car was being driven by 74-year-old B.S. Oberoi, a retired defence personnel, who was travelling with his wife from their Powai residence to Andheri to meet their daughter. According to a Times of India report citing police records, the accident took place near the D-Mart Circle inside Hiranandani Gardens when Raju suddenly appeared in the middle of the road, leaving the driver little time to react. Oberoi’s car struck the man, who fell and sustained serious injuries.

Oberoi Took The Victim To Hospital After Accident

Oberoi and his wife did not flee the scene. Instead, they placed the injured man in their car and immediately took him to Hiranandani Hospital. He was later referred to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police officials said that Oberoi has been booked for causing death by negligence and was released after being served a notice. “He did not attempt to escape and ensured that the victim was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man could not be saved,” said a Powai Police officer, as quoted by TOI.

Also Watch:

Case Filed Into The Matter, Cops Trying To Gather Victim's Details

After the accident, Oberoi informed a relative about the incident. The relative, accompanied by two friends, went to Powai Police Station to report the matter. Following this, the police called Oberoi and registered a suo motu case.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was a daily-wage worker staying near a Powai construction site. His fellow labourers identified him only as Raju and said they did not know his full name, family details or native address in West Bengal. Police are now working with local contractors to gather more details about the victim’s identity and to contact his family.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/