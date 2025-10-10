Navi Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Woman Patient Allegedly Molested At Airoli Private Hospital; Doctor Booked

Rabale Police register case against a doctor at Airoli private hospital for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman patient | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman patient was allegedly molested by a doctor at a private hospital in Airoli Sector 6, Navi Mumbai. The accused, who is reportedly the victim’s maternal uncle’s son, has been booked by Rabale Police for molestation, assault, and issuing threats.

Incident Details

According to police, the incident occurred on October 2 when the victim, who had been admitted for treatment following an anxiety attack, was called into the doctor’s cabin around 3.30 a.m.

The doctor allegedly spoke about his personal problems and then demanded physical intimacy. When the woman resisted, he tore her clothes and stripped her naked. The victim claimed the doctor was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

She further stated that when she tried to call her family, the accused snatched her phone and made calls to her parents and his girlfriend from his own mobile. The doctor continued abusing and threatening her throughout the night. Around 7 a.m., when the doctor’s girlfriend arrived, he opened the cabin door but allegedly continued to assault the victim.

Complaint and Police Action

Later, when the victim’s mother and uncle reached the hospital, the doctor again verbally abused them. The woman subsequently left with her mother and lodged a complaint at Rabale Police Station.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused doctor under sections related to molestation, assault, and criminal intimidation. The investigation is in progress,” said a senior officer Balkrishna Sawant from Rabale Police Station.

