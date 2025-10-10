Navi Mumbai To Get New Grand Theatre In Airoli By Early Next Year |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbaikars will soon have another grand theatre like Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi, with the new Airoli theatre expected to be completed by early next year. Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde recently inspected the ongoing construction at Plot No. 37, Sector 5, Airoli, and instructed officials to accelerate the work while maintaining quality standards.

Accompanied by City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, and Executive Engineer Sanjay Patil, Dr. Shinde reviewed the project’s progress and took note of architectural details. After a presentation by the project architects, he provided suggestions and emphasized the importance of completing the work within the stipulated time frame.

The upcoming four-storey Airoli Natyagruha will have a seating capacity of 860, with two basement levels for parking accommodating both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The ground floor will include a main entrance lobby, reception area, ticket booking office, food counters, administrative offices, and a separate entry for stage materials.

The first floor will feature a main auditorium with 478 seats, a stage area, sound control room, and rehearsal hall. The second floor will have a multi-purpose hall with 382 seats, storage rooms, and a make-up room for female artists. The third floor will include a make-up room for male artists and sound/light control rooms, while the fourth floor will house a VIP lounge and artist facilities.

The building will also be equipped with six passenger elevators and one hydraulic lift for efficient movement.

“About 65% of the work has already been completed. The project team has been asked to speed up the remaining construction and ensure completion by the beginning of the new year,” said Dr. Shinde.

The new theatre aims to cater to the growing demand for cultural spaces in Navi Mumbai, following the tremendous success of Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi.