 Navi Mumbai To Get New Grand Theatre In Airoli By Early Next Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai To Get New Grand Theatre In Airoli By Early Next Year

Navi Mumbai To Get New Grand Theatre In Airoli By Early Next Year

The upcoming four-storey Airoli Natyagruha will have a seating capacity of 860, with two basement levels for parking accommodating both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The ground floor will include a main entrance lobby, reception area, ticket booking office, food counters, administrative offices, and a separate entry for stage materials.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai To Get New Grand Theatre In Airoli By Early Next Year |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbaikars will soon have another grand theatre like Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi, with the new Airoli theatre expected to be completed by early next year. Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde recently inspected the ongoing construction at Plot No. 37, Sector 5, Airoli, and instructed officials to accelerate the work while maintaining quality standards.

Accompanied by City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, and Executive Engineer Sanjay Patil, Dr. Shinde reviewed the project’s progress and took note of architectural details. After a presentation by the project architects, he provided suggestions and emphasized the importance of completing the work within the stipulated time frame.

The upcoming four-storey Airoli Natyagruha will have a seating capacity of 860, with two basement levels for parking accommodating both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The ground floor will include a main entrance lobby, reception area, ticket booking office, food counters, administrative offices, and a separate entry for stage materials.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Thousands Of Rickshaw Drivers Hold Protest March At Konkan Bhavan Demanding...
article-image

The first floor will feature a main auditorium with 478 seats, a stage area, sound control room, and rehearsal hall. The second floor will have a multi-purpose hall with 382 seats, storage rooms, and a make-up room for female artists. The third floor will include a make-up room for male artists and sound/light control rooms, while the fourth floor will house a VIP lounge and artist facilities.

FPJ Shorts
Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest
Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest
Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10
Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To Malign His Image
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To Malign His Image
Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur; Contractor, Supervisor Booked For Negligence
Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur; Contractor, Supervisor Booked For Negligence

The building will also be equipped with six passenger elevators and one hydraulic lift for efficient movement.

“About 65% of the work has already been completed. The project team has been asked to speed up the remaining construction and ensure completion by the beginning of the new year,” said Dr. Shinde.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: PM Modi To Hoist 21-Foot Flag At Ram Temple In Ayodhya On November 25; Marks...
article-image

The new theatre aims to cater to the growing demand for cultural spaces in Navi Mumbai, following the tremendous success of Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And...

Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And...

Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10

Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To...

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To...

Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur;...

Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur;...

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Upholds Order Against Oriental Insurance; Directs Payment To...

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Upholds Order Against Oriental Insurance; Directs Payment To...