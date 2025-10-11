'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @cbawankule

Mumbai: The state government’s recent order has been limited to the Hyderabad Gazette, and the public, particularly the OBC community, has been advised not to create unnecessary confusion or unrest, Revenue Minister and Chairman of the OBC Sub-Committee Chandrashekhar Bawankule said On Friday.

He emphasized that while issuing the government resolution (GR), the government ensured that no eligible individual from the OBC category is deprived of reservation benefits. Efforts have been made to protect the interests of all 353 OBC castes. The Mahayuti government remains committed to safeguarding the rights of the OBC community. However, actions against this order, taken without understanding its intent, are causing unnecessary confusion and injustice to the OBCs in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is working effectively to ensure complete protection of OBC rights, and both Deputy Chief Ministers have assured the OBC committee that reservation benefits will not be compromised in any way.

Bawankule further criticized the previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray, saying, “Under Thackeray, OBC reservation was lost, despite Vijay Wadettiwar being a minister in that cabinet. After Devendra Fadnavis took office, the 27% OBC reservation was restored. The state now has 67 hostels under the Mahajyoti initiative. My question is—why wasn’t anything done for OBCs while in power, but after losing, there is loud lamenting?”

Addressing the Humbarda march in Marathwada led by Uddhav Thackeray, Bawankule remarked, “Those who consistently neglected Marathwada’s development and operated like the Nizam are now talking about development. Our Mahayuti government is committed not just to changing names, but to prioritizing Marathwada’s development and improving the living standards of its people. We took the historic decision to rename Aurangabad as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.’ Congress and Uddhav Thackeray deliberately neglected Marathwada and kept it away from development. We are not just changing city names; we are prioritizing the region’s growth.”

Beneficial Decision for PMAY Beneficiaries

“The Chief Minister has approved providing five brass baskets of sand free of cost for each of the 3 million houses sanctioned under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Ten percent of the total sand in each depot will be reserved for local gram panchayats, while the remaining 90% will be auctioned by the district administration.”

Government Stands Firm Behind Farmers

“The government is fully alert and conducting a detailed survey of eligible areas. More talukas and villages may be included if required. Loan waiver schemes will target genuine farmers. Those who took loans to build farmhouses will not benefit; only farmers struggling despite years of hard work will get relief. A statewide survey is ongoing, and final decisions will follow based on its findings,” Bawankule said.

He also noted that preparations for the upcoming local body elections are underway, with discussions at the state, deputy chief minister, and district committee levels about candidate allocation and strategy for the Mahayuti alliance.

