Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane

Thane: The announcement of providing free WiFi facility in the Thane Municipal Corporation area has been made through the state's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. This WiFi facility will be available in schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, metro stations, and crowded public places in the city. Although the facility will be free for the first eight hours, after that, a fee will have to be paid if you want to use the service.

Earlier this initiative faced controversy

Earlier also, a plan to provide WiFi facility in the city was made, but this facility got mired in controversy.Earlier, a scheme for providing free WiFi facility to Thane city was implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation. At that time, BJP corporators had made a sensational allegation in the general assembly that the concerned company providing free WiFi service was selling connections unilaterally and earning millions of rupees. The corporators had also demanded an inquiry into the entire matter and action against the concerned company at that time. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has once again announced free Wi-Fi in the city. He has also expressed his readiness to provide government funds for this.

Contract with the company will soon be finalized

A contract will be signed with the concerned company soon in this regard. This Wi-Fi facility will be made available in schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, metro stations and crowded public places in the city. Minister Sarnaik said that although this facility will be free for the first eight hours, Thane residents will have to pay a fee if they want to avail this service after that.

