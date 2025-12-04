Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Massive midnight fire guts brush-manufacturing unit in Kalher, Bhiwandi; firefighters battle flames for hours | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 04: A devastating fire ripped through a brush-manufacturing factory in Jaymata Di Compound at Kalher in Bhiwandi taluka late night, completely gutting the ground-plus-two structure and triggering panic among residents in the vicinity.

The blaze, which spread rapidly due to the presence of combustible raw materials, illuminated the night sky and sent thick plumes of smoke billowing across the industrial cluster.

Fire Breaks Out Around Midnight

According to fire officials, the incident occurred around midnight when workers and locals noticed flames erupting from the colour-coating and brush-manufacturing section of the unit.

Initial attempts to douse the fire proved futile as it intensified within minutes, prompting an immediate alert to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Fire Brigade.

Multiple Fire Brigades Join Operation

A BNCMC fire engine reached the spot swiftly, but the towering flames and accelerating spread forced authorities to seek reinforcement. Fire tenders from Kalyan and Thane were dispatched to assist, turning the response into a coordinated multi-agency operation.

In total, three fire tenders and multiple water tankers were deployed, with more than two dozen firefighters battling the blaze from multiple angles.

Residents Panic As Flames Spread

Residents in the surrounding area stepped out of their homes in fear as the inferno consumed the structure, while police teams worked to cordon off the area and keep onlookers at a safe distance.

Firefighters faced significant challenges due to the factory’s dense internal layout, the presence of chemicals used in brush colouring, and the large stockpile of finished and unfinished goods that fuelled the flames.

Fire Under Control After Hours Of Operation

After several hours of continuous effort, the joint team of firefighters succeeded in bringing the fire under control. Cooling operations were still ongoing at the time of filing this report, with officers ensuring that no hidden pockets of fire remained inside the debris.

No Casualties, Heavy Losses Reported

Officials have confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported, a major relief considering the intensity of the blaze. However, the factory suffered extensive property damage, with machinery, raw materials, colour chemicals, packaging materials, and finished products reduced to ashes.

Cause Yet To Be Determined

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators from the fire department are expected to inspect the site once cooling operations conclude. Preliminary concerns point toward a possible electrical short circuit, but officials said it is too early to draw conclusions.

Police have registered a preliminary entry and further investigation is underway.

