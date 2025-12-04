Powai Society Attack: NCP (SP) Leader Nitin Deshmukh Faces Multiple FIRs; Residents Plan Solidarity Meet

NCP (SP) leader Nitin Deshmukh booked in Powai attack case; residents plan solidarity meet | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 04: Nitin Hindurao Deshmukh, 42, a spokesperson of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), is an accused in nearly 20 criminal cases. Most recently, the Powai police registered a case against him — the 20th FIR — for allegedly assaulting and threatening a housing society’s secretary and other committee members. In this case, the police arrested him immediately. However, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court later granted him bail in the same matter.

Multiple FIRs Across Mumbai Over The Years

Meanwhile, several FIRs have been registered against Deshmukh at different police stations for alleged offences such as issuing threats, provoking a breach of peace, molestation, gambling, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, threatening a public servant, and other crimes. These cases were registered between 2010 and 2025.

Most Cases Focused In Park Site Police Station

Of these, 15 cases were registered at the Park Site police station, three at the Powai police station, one at the Marine Drive police station, and one at the Goregaon police station.

Latest Complaint Filed On November 27

The Powai police registered an FIR on November 27 against Nitin Deshmukh and four of his associates for allegedly assaulting and issuing threats to the society secretary and other committee members. The complainant, Nilesh Mayekar, 53, and Deshmukh both reside in the same housing society — Castle Rock — located in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Society Members Accuse Deshmukh Of Harassment

A society committee member alleged, “Deshmukh has been harassing the entire society committee for almost five months. The members filed several complaints with the Powai police, but initially, the matter was not taken seriously. However, he crossed all limits when he brought three to four criminals from outside into the society premises and physically assaulted us.”

Residents Plan Solidarity Gathering On December 7

The Castle Rock society will organise a solidarity meet on December 7 at 6 pm at the Castle Rock gate, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The members are demanding that the authorities take corrective action to ensure the community’s safety and dignity. They have stated that incivility and intimidation cannot be tolerated.

Active NCP Worker For 15 Years

Nitin Deshmukh is recognised as a loyal worker of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and has been actively involved in the party for the past 15 years. He is considered a trusted associate of Jitendra Awhad. He is also said to have influence in local politics in Ghatkopar.

Previous Assembly Scuffle Case

In July, during the Assembly session, Deshmukh and workers of MLC Gopichand Padalkar’s group were allegedly involved in a physical altercation on the Assembly premises. Following the incident, the Marine Drive police arrested Deshmukh in connection with the matter.

