 'Opposition By Day, Celebration Partners By Night': Kangana Ranaut’s Dance Rehearsal With Mahua Moitra & Supriya Sule Triggers Mixed Online Reaction
Mumbai

A rehearsal photo shared by Kangana Ranaut from the pre-wedding celebrations of MP Naveen Jindal’s daughter has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online. The image showing Ranaut dancing with Mahua Moitra and Supriya Sule prompted debates about political rivalry, hypocrisy and off-duty camaraderie.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
A rehearsal photo of Kangana Ranaut dancing with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and NCP MP Supriya Sule has set off a storm of mixed reactions on social media. The image, posted by the BJP MP from Mandi, was taken during a sangeet practice session for the pre-wedding celebrations of fellow parliamentarian Naveen Jindal’s daughter. This event brought leaders from rival political camps onto the same stage.

Social Media Splits Over Camaraderie Across Party Lines

The moment drew instant scrutiny, with many users calling out what they saw as a striking contrast between the leaders’ fierce public clashes and their friendly off-duty interactions.

One user criticised the trio sharply, writing, “This shows how non BJP parties fool people. Mahua and Sule are dancing with someone who called farmers terrorists. The hypocrisy is embarrassing.”

Another expressed frustration at what they described as selective political rivalry:

“Opposition by day, celebration partners by night. This is why citizens feel alone.”

A more scathing reaction read, “Politicians show their true colours when cameras are off. Dancing with those who insulted farmers says everything. Pathetic.”

Many Defend the MPs, Say Public Should Not Overreact

But the pushback was equally strong from those who saw nothing unusual in the photo.

One user commented, “Not every leader is driven only by ideology. They are not enemies.”

Another wrote, “Politicians get along fine outside the Assembly. It’s people who fight over them, not the other way around.”

Some urged viewers to recognise the human side of political life, “Many MPs across parties have good relationships. It should be appreciated, not criticised.”

Political Backdrop Adds Layers to the Viral Moment

Jindal, who is hosting the lavish celebration, has been a prominent figure across party lines. The industrialist entered Parliament as a Congress MP in 2004 before switching to the BJP in 2024. His mother, Savitri Jindal, a former Haryana cabinet minister and a senior Congress leader, also broke away from the party and won the Hisar Assembly seat as an Independent before extending support to the BJP.

Given the history of sharp political exchanges, especially between Moitra and Ranaut, the photo was bound to ignite reactions. For some, it highlighted contradictions in modern politics; for others, it was a reminder that not every disagreement translates into personal hostility.

