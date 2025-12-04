Good News For Mumbaikars! THESE 2 Mumbai Metro Corridors To Ease Traffic In Western & Eastern Suburbs | All You Need To Know

Mumbai: With the beginning of the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as Aqua Line, commuting between North and South Mumbai has become faster and more affordable. The addition of new metro corridors is further expected to ease daily travel and reduce commuter stress.

In a major boost to Mumbai’s metro network, two new sections including part of Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B, are expected to become operational by the end of December, according to information received from MMRDA as reported by several media reports.

When Will The New Metro Lines Begin?

A portion of Metro Line 9 between Dahisar East and Kashigaon and a part of Metro Line 2B between Diamond Garden in Chembur East and Mandale in Mankhurd, are likely to open for public use by December 31. Earlier on November 20, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had also announced that the Metro line between Dahisar and Kashimira on the Line 7 is expected to be operational by December end.

All You Need To Know About Mumbai Metro Line 9

The Metro Line 9 is an extension of Line 7 from Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar. The 13.581 km long metro will cover 10 stations: Dahisar, Pandhurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden, Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium while Andheri (E) to CSIA extension will cover Airport Colony (elevated) and CSIA (underground).

All You Need To Know About Metro Line 2B

Metro Line 2B from D N Nagar to Mandale is a 23.643 km long elevated corridor with 20 stations. The network is set to improve connectivity between Eastern and Western Suburban Mumbai. Though initially only the line will start between Diamond Garden and Mandalay, however, once the complete stretch opens, it will have 20 stations, which will connect Andheri West to Mankhurd.

The stations will be as follows: ESIC Nagar in Andheri West, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra Metro, Income Tax office, ILFS, MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla (E), EEH, Chembur, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, Mandale Metro.

