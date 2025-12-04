 Good News For Mumbaikars! THESE 2 Mumbai Metro Corridors To Ease Traffic In Western & Eastern Suburbs | All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGood News For Mumbaikars! THESE 2 Mumbai Metro Corridors To Ease Traffic In Western & Eastern Suburbs | All You Need To Know

Good News For Mumbaikars! THESE 2 Mumbai Metro Corridors To Ease Traffic In Western & Eastern Suburbs | All You Need To Know

Mumbai commuters can look forward to faster, stress-free travel as two vital Metro sections are set to open by December 31. Travelling between Dahisar East-Kashigaon and Chembur and Mankhurd will become faster and more affordable, easing daily journeys and reducing stress for thousands. This development will enhance connectivity and ease commuting across Eastern and Western Suburbs.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: With the beginning of the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as Aqua Line, commuting between North and South Mumbai has become faster and more affordable. The addition of new metro corridors is further expected to ease daily travel and reduce commuter stress.

In a major boost to Mumbai’s metro network, two new sections including part of Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B, are expected to become operational by the end of December, according to information received from MMRDA as reported by several media reports.

When Will The New Metro Lines Begin?

A portion of Metro Line 9 between Dahisar East and Kashigaon and a part of Metro Line 2B between Diamond Garden in Chembur East and Mandale in Mankhurd, are likely to open for public use by December 31. Earlier on November 20, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had also announced that the Metro line between Dahisar and Kashimira on the Line 7 is expected to be operational by December end.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In Panvel
Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In Panvel
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Direct Link Here
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Direct Link Here
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai Metro 9: Good News! MMRDA Drops Dongri Car Shed Plan After Public Outcry; 'Elevated Parking...
article-image

All You Need To Know About Mumbai Metro Line 9

The Metro Line 9 is an extension of Line 7 from Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar. The 13.581 km long metro will cover 10 stations: Dahisar, Pandhurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden, Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium while Andheri (E) to CSIA extension will cover Airport Colony (elevated) and CSIA (underground).

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Lines 7 & 2A To Operate Separately Soon As Network Expands Across City
article-image

All You Need To Know About Metro Line 2B

Metro Line 2B from D N Nagar to Mandale is a 23.643 km long elevated corridor with 20 stations. The network is set to improve connectivity between Eastern and Western Suburban Mumbai. Though initially only the line will start between Diamond Garden and Mandalay, however, once the complete stretch opens, it will have 20 stations, which will connect Andheri West to Mankhurd.

The stations will be as follows: ESIC Nagar in Andheri West, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra Metro, Income Tax office, ILFS, MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla (E), EEH, Chembur, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, Mandale Metro.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In...

Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In...

Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Bhiwandi Dog Menace: Over 10,000 Bite Cases In 11 Months; Only 39 Per Cent Sterilised Despite...

Bhiwandi Dog Menace: Over 10,000 Bite Cases In 11 Months; Only 39 Per Cent Sterilised Despite...

'Opposition By Day, Celebration Partners By Night': Kangana Ranaut’s Dance Rehearsal With Mahua...

'Opposition By Day, Celebration Partners By Night': Kangana Ranaut’s Dance Rehearsal With Mahua...

Good News For Mumbaikars! THESE 2 Mumbai Metro Corridors To Ease Traffic In Western & Eastern...

Good News For Mumbaikars! THESE 2 Mumbai Metro Corridors To Ease Traffic In Western & Eastern...