Mumbai Metro Lines 7 & 2A To Operate Separately Soon As Network Expands Across City

Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major operational change, Mumbai Metro Lines 7 (Red Line) and 2A (Yellow Line) are set to part ways as the city’s expanding Metro network gears up for its next phase of growth. Under the new plan, trains departing from Gundavli will travel north to Mira Road, while services starting from DN Nagar in Andheri West will terminate at a common ticketed interchange station at Dahisar East.

The Red Line 7 depot will continue to function at Charkop, accommodating 22 rakes, whereas the Line 2A and 2B depot will shift to Mandale near Mankhurd, which will house 72 rakes, reported Mid-day. The separation marks a major milestone in the city’s metro expansion, ensuring each corridor has independent operational control and maintenance capacity.

✨ Mumbaikars, thank you for the early Diwali gift! 🎉



Maha Mumbai Metro sets a new ridership record.



On October 15, 2025, 3,44,311 passengers travelled on Metro Line 2A & Line 7, our highest single-day ridership ever.



Truly a Diwali Dhamaka. Thank you, Mumbai for lighting up… pic.twitter.com/loNa4ddphr — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) October 16, 2025

For the first time, Mumbai’s metro network is simultaneously active at both ends of the city, the western stretch from Dahisar to Gundavli and the eastern belt from Mankhurd to Chembur, with ongoing preparation trials and Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) approvals. The coordinated activity signifies that both corridors are nearing readiness for independent operations.

The Mandale depot, a state-of-the-art multi-level facility, will serve as the central hub for the Yellow Line’s maintenance and stabling needs. Designed to handle future capacity, it reflects the scale of Mumbai’s growing metro infrastructure. In contrast, the smaller Charkop depot will continue supporting Red Line operations on available land until additional facilities are developed.

These parallel developments aim to synchronise the city’s east-west connectivity. The Metro corridor will soon link crucial zones such as Chembur, Kurla, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the airport and Kashimira, creating a near-continuous link between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs.

At the western end, construction on the Mira-Bhayandar extension is moving swiftly, extending the route from Dahisar East to Mira Road and Kashimira. Meanwhile, in the southern stretch, Line 7 will soon go near the airport, connecting with the Aqua Line 3’s tunnel network and integrating stations serving both the domestic and international terminals.

At the eastern end, the Yellow Line 2B, running from Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur, is in its final phase of readiness and is expected to open by the end of the month. Once operational, the Mandale depot will serve as its main control and maintenance hub, establishing a continuous metro route from Mankhurd to Dahisar, bridging Mumbai’s east and west like never before.

