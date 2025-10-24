Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

TMC-led clinical trial finds low-cost carboplatin significantly improves survival in triple-negative breast cancer patients | Representational Image

Mumbai: A landmark clinical trial led by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, has found that adding the inexpensive chemotherapy drug carboplatin to standard treatment significantly improves survival in women with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) — one of the most aggressive and hard-to-treat forms of the disease.

The large, decade-long study (2010-2020)— the first definitive trial in the world to settle the debate over platinum-based chemotherapy in TNBC — has shown that adding carboplatin improved five-year survival from 66.8% to 74.4%, a 7.6 percentage point gain that doctors say is “clinically meaningful and practice-changing.”

TMC Researchers Call Findings Practice-Changing

“This landmark Indian trial settles a long-standing question in breast cancer treatment,” said Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Centre and the study’s lead author. “Now we have clear evidence that a simple, affordable addition to chemotherapy can save lives for this aggressive cancer.”

Low-Cost Drug, Minimal Additional Toxicity

Carboplatin, a low-cost, off-patent drug widely used for other cancers, was given weekly in low doses alongside paclitaxel, followed by standard chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. Importantly, no major additional toxicity was seen.

Study Published in Prestigious Journal of Clinical Oncology

The study, published on October 20, 2025, in the prestigious Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO), is expected to change treatment guidelines worldwide. JCO is the flagship journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and one of the most influential journals in cancer medicine, with a 2023 Impact Factor of 42.

Indian Science Gains Global Recognition

“The success of the TMC Platinum Study marks a proud moment for Indian science,” said Dr. Gupta. “It proves that high-impact, low-cost research from India can change the way cancer is treated worldwide.”

“This is practice-defining work,” said Dr. Rajendra A. Badwe, Honorary Professor Emeritus and Ex-Director of TMC, who was the trial’s principal investigator. “It shows that world-class research done in India can influence cancer care globally.”

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Common in India

Triple-negative breast cancer makes up about 30% of all breast cancer cases in India, and is especially common among younger women. Advocates say the findings could be transformative.

Dr Gupta informed that there are around 180,000 cases of breast cancer reported in India of which 30 % cases are triple-negative breast cancer which is around 60,000. “TMC alone gets around 5000 triple-negative breast cancer new patients every year,” said Dr Gupta.

TMC is among the world’s largest cancer centre gets over 35,000 new patients annually.

Patient Advocates Hail Research as Game-Changer

“This research is a game-changer for Indian patients and women globally,” said Devieka Bhojwani, breast cancer survivor and patient advocate. “An accessible, low-cost drug can now improve the chances of cure and survival — it gives hope to countless women.”

Public health experts have hailed the trial as a model of “cost-effective innovation”, showing that large-scale, high-quality research from India can have a massive public health impact — particularly in resource-limited countries.

Key Findings:

. Study size: 720 women with stage II–III TNBC treated between 2010 and 2020 at TMC

. Design: Randomized Phase III trial comparing standard chemotherapy vs. standard + carboplatin

. Funding: Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India

. Follow-up: Median of 67 months

. Overall survival: 74.4% with carboplatin vs. 66.8% without

. Disease-free survival: 71% with carboplatin vs. 64% without

. Most benefit: Seen in younger, premenopausal women — 77% survival with carboplatin vs. 66% without (an 11% gain)

