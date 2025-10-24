Western Railway Provides Additional Stoppages At Dahod Station For Bandra Terminus–Ludhiana And Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti Special Trains

Western Railway announces additional stops at Dahod station for Bandra Terminus–Ludhiana and Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti special trains | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has provided an additional stoppage at Dahod station to Bandra Terminus – Ludhiana and Mumbai Central – Shakur Basti.

Additional Stoppage for Bandra Terminus–Ludhiana Special

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Ludhiana Special will halt at Dahod station for journey commencing from Bandra Terminus on 26th October, 2025. The train will arrive Dahod station at 05:25 am and depart at 05:27 am.

Similarly, Train No. 09098 Ludhiana – Bandra Terminus Special will halt at Dahod station for journey commencing from Ludhiana on 28th October, 2025. The train will arrive Dahod station at 11:53 pm and depart at 11:55 pm.

Additional Stoppage for Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti Special

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Shakur Basti Special will halt at Dahod station for journey commencing from Mumbai Central on 25th October, 2025. The train will arrive Dahod station at 5:48 pm and depart at 5:50 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 09004 Shakur Basti – Mumbai Central Special will halt at Dahod station for journey commencing from Shakur Basti on 26th October, 2025. The train will arrive Dahod station at 00:31 am and depart at 00:33 am.

For detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the above train, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

