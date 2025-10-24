'Maharashtra To Bring 25 Lakh Hectares Under Natural Farming For Sustainable Agriculture': CM Fadnavis |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state government aims to bring 25 lakh hectares of farmland under natural farming, calling it a key step toward a “sustainable agricultural revolution.”

Rising Cultivation Costs Pose Major Challenge

Speaking at the Natural Farming Conference held at Raj Bhavan, Fadnavis said the major challenge facing farmers is the rising cost of cultivation. “The root cause of farmers’ problems lies in increasing production costs. Reducing these costs while improving productivity is the only way to make agriculture profitable. Natural farming offers the best solution, as it allows us to use nature’s resources for fertilizers, pest control, and nutrients,” he said.

The conference was attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Legislative Council Chairman Prof. Ram Shinde, Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe, and several MPs and cabinet ministers.

Distinction Between Natural and Organic Farming

Fadnavis emphasized that natural farming is distinct from organic farming, describing it as more sustainable and eco-friendly. “In 2014, the state had launched a mission for natural farming, but at the time, organic and natural methods were implemented together without distinction. After guidance from Governor Acharya Devvrat in 2023, we resolved to dedicate 25 lakh hectares exclusively to natural farming in Maharashtra,” he said.

Chemical Farming Poses Health Risks

Highlighting the adverse impact of chemical farming, the Chief Minister said, “Due to the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, toxins in food are increasing, contributing to diseases like cancer. Food produced through natural farming is healthier and tastier. Inspired by the Governor, just as Gujarat became a hub for natural farming, Maharashtra too will become a leading state in this movement.”

He also underlined the importance of cows in natural farming, noting that cow-based inputs play a crucial role in maintaining soil fertility and ecological balance.

Natural Farming to Save Water, Boost Soil Health

Governor Acharya Devvrat said natural farming, based on the principles of nature, can reduce water usage by up to 50% while improving groundwater levels. “This method protects soil nutrients, water, and the environment, while ensuring better yields at lower costs. It also safeguards public health,” he said.

Shinde Backs Initiative, Highlights Governor’s Efforts

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Governor for his hands-on experience, saying, “Governor Devvrat himself practices natural farming on nearly 200 acres of land. Maharashtra is fortunate to have a Governor deeply passionate about agriculture.”

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been actively promoting natural farming. “There are misconceptions that natural farming leads to lower yields. Public awareness and sharing of farmers’ experiences are essential to overcome this myth,” Shinde said.