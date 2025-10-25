Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule | ANI

After facing criticism over his remarks about the monitoring of WhatsApp groups, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified that the party’s one lakh booth-level WhatsApp groups are officially linked to the BJP’s central war room, and that all members are aware of this system.

Communication Channel for Welfare Schemes

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said the WhatsApp groups are used to share information about government welfare schemes and to maintain communication between party workers and leadership.

“Through these groups, we deliver information about welfare schemes to the last person in society. The comments and feedback received there help shape the party’s stand on various issues,” Bawankule said.

Refutes Allegations of Surveillance

Refuting allegations of surveillance, he added, “These groups are created by the party itself, and every office-bearer and worker knows about them. The mechanism helps us understand people’s expectations and resolve their issues. Why is Sanjay Raut so irritated about it?”

Bawankule’s clarification came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that phones and WhatsApp groups of Opposition leaders were being tapped. Raut had demanded that an offence be registered against Bawankule under the Indian Telegraph Act, claiming that his remarks confirmed surveillance of communication platforms.

Statement ‘Misinterpreted’, Says Minister

Bawankule, however, maintained that his statement was misinterpreted.

“During elections, both positive and negative news circulates. Our system only monitors feedback from our own workers to ensure positivity within the organization,” he clarified.

Focus on Strengthening Mahayuti Alliance

The minister further stated that the BJP’s primary focus remains on strengthening the Mahayuti alliance across Maharashtra.

“We have formed three-member committees in each district to coordinate among allies. Where there are equally strong candidates, they may contest internally, but we will ensure that differences do not turn into disputes,” he said.

Confident of Mahayuti’s Strong Performance

Expressing confidence about the upcoming local body elections, Bawankule predicted a strong performance by the ruling alliance.

“No matter how united the Opposition becomes, the Mahayuti will secure over 51% of votes and win all district councils and municipal corporations. We will receive even more votes than in the Assembly elections,” he asserted.