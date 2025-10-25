 Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies

Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said the WhatsApp groups are used to share information about government welfare schemes and to maintain communication between party workers and leadership.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule | ANI

After facing criticism over his remarks about the monitoring of WhatsApp groups, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified that the party’s one lakh booth-level WhatsApp groups are officially linked to the BJP’s central war room, and that all members are aware of this system.

Communication Channel for Welfare Schemes

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said the WhatsApp groups are used to share information about government welfare schemes and to maintain communication between party workers and leadership.

“Through these groups, we deliver information about welfare schemes to the last person in society. The comments and feedback received there help shape the party’s stand on various issues,” Bawankule said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Dog Stranded In Juhu Beach Waters For Three Days, Rescued After Massive Effort
Mumbai News: Dog Stranded In Juhu Beach Waters For Three Days, Rescued After Massive Effort
Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies
Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement

Refutes Allegations of Surveillance

Refuting allegations of surveillance, he added, “These groups are created by the party itself, and every office-bearer and worker knows about them. The mechanism helps us understand people’s expectations and resolve their issues. Why is Sanjay Raut so irritated about it?”

Bawankule’s clarification came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that phones and WhatsApp groups of Opposition leaders were being tapped. Raut had demanded that an offence be registered against Bawankule under the Indian Telegraph Act, claiming that his remarks confirmed surveillance of communication platforms.

Statement ‘Misinterpreted’, Says Minister

Bawankule, however, maintained that his statement was misinterpreted.

“During elections, both positive and negative news circulates. Our system only monitors feedback from our own workers to ensure positivity within the organization,” he clarified.

Focus on Strengthening Mahayuti Alliance

The minister further stated that the BJP’s primary focus remains on strengthening the Mahayuti alliance across Maharashtra.

“We have formed three-member committees in each district to coordinate among allies. Where there are equally strong candidates, they may contest internally, but we will ensure that differences do not turn into disputes,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In...
article-image

Confident of Mahayuti’s Strong Performance

Expressing confidence about the upcoming local body elections, Bawankule predicted a strong performance by the ruling alliance.

“No matter how united the Opposition becomes, the Mahayuti will secure over 51% of votes and win all district councils and municipal corporations. We will receive even more votes than in the Assembly elections,” he asserted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Dog Stranded In Juhu Beach Waters For Three Days, Rescued After Massive Effort

Mumbai News: Dog Stranded In Juhu Beach Waters For Three Days, Rescued After Massive Effort

Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for...

Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for...

Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives

Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives

Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence...

Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence...

Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes

Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes