 Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes

A circular issued on Friday instructed department offices about a special drive against illegal migrants, highlighting the rising influx of Bangladeshi citizens seeking employment in Maharashtra.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
The Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Department has initiated an operation targeting Bangladeshi migrants residing illegally in the state and obtaining official documents. The action follows a meeting with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and is based on a list of over 1,200 Bangladeshi nationals provided to the department.

A circular issued on Friday instructed department offices about a special drive against illegal migrants, highlighting the rising influx of Bangladeshi citizens seeking employment in Maharashtra. It noted that many have obtained documents to prove domicile and applied for government benefits, placing undue pressure on state finances while posing potential security risks.

Coordination With ATS and Verification Measures

Recalling a meeting with the ATS in June, the circular directs offices to organize in-house brainstorming sessions and submit reports to the ATS. A blacklist of illegal Bangladeshi migrants will be prepared to prevent them from accessing state welfare schemes.

Officers are instructed to cross-check names against the list of 1,274 illegal migrants provided by the ATS and verify if any have obtained official documents. Any such documents must be immediately cancelled or suspended, with the ATS notified.

Public Display and Reporting

The list of illegal migrants will be displayed on the department website. In cases where ration cards were issued based on recommendations from local representatives, officials must verify documents and residence thoroughly.

Each office is required to submit a quarterly report to the government regarding the progress of the drive, the circular stated.

