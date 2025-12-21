BJP Emerges Largest Party, But Sudhir Mungantiwar Flags Poor Vidarbha Performance, Targets Party Leadership |

Mumbai: While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections across Maharashtra, senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has openly expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s poor performance in parts of Vidarbha, particularly Chandrapur district.

Mungantiwar, reacting sharply to the results, said the BJP’s disappointing showing in Chandrapur reflected internal issues within the party and alleged that the leadership had created an atmosphere that encouraged factionalism. Of the 11 municipal councils in Chandrapur district, the Congress managed to secure the posts of municipal presidents in seven, dealing a significant blow to the BJP.

Despite the Mahayuti registering an impressive performance statewide, the results in Chandrapur painted a contrasting picture, with the BJP facing defeats in several local bodies. Expressing his displeasure, Mungantiwar said the lack of ministerial representation for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara and Gondia districts had raised doubts among voters about future development prospects.

“Chandrapur was once a district that delivered big victories for the BJP. However, this time voters did not extend the same support. Over the last two years, several developments have taken place, and an environment conducive to factionalism was created, which led to doubts in people’s minds,” Mungantiwar said.

Launching a direct attack on the party leadership after the Chandrapur setback, Mungantiwar said it was unclear who was actually taking key decisions within the BJP. “I am no longer a minister, and the party did not assign me any responsibility. Those who took decisions should introspect. It is difficult to understand who is calling the shots in the party,” he remarked.

Referring to his earlier statement comparing the BJP’s open-door policy Mungantiwar reiterated concerns over indiscriminate party inductions. “While admitting new members into the party, district presidents or local leaders are not consulted. New groups are created by bringing in such people. The party must take decisions thoughtfully,” he said.

He further warned that allowing individuals who oppose the ideological foundations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to gain proximity to the leadership could demoralise grassroots workers. “If people who are opposed to the Sangh’s ideology sit alongside the party leadership, it naturally raises questions in the minds of ordinary party workers,” Mungantiwar said.

Commenting on the BJP’s setbacks in Chandrapur, Mungantiwar also distanced himself from the responsibility, stating that he currently had no leadership role in the district. “What leadership do I have in Chandrapur now? I am not a minister, and no responsibility was assigned to me. Those who made the decisions must understand the consequences,” he said.

Highlighting voter dissatisfaction, Mungantiwar said the absence of ministerial representation had a direct impact on public perception. “Earlier, BJP used to record significant victories in Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia. But despite this, none of these four districts were given ministerial representation. In contrast, some districts have four ministers. This may have created doubts among voters about whether development would take place in these regions,” he added.

Mungantiwar’s candid remarks are being seen as a rare instance of public criticism of the BJP leadership by a senior party leader, underscoring internal concerns even as the party celebrates its overall success in the local body elections.

