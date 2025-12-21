Cyber Fraudsters Impersonating MGL Officials Dupe Mumbai Residents Of Lakhs By Threatening Gas Disconnection Through Fake APK Links

Cybercriminals have once again begun targeting Mumbai residents by impersonating officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), threatening disconnection of gas supply over alleged non-payment of bills and siphoning off large sums through malicious links and APK files. | File Pic & Representational Image

Mumbai: Cybercriminals have once again begun targeting Mumbai residents by impersonating officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), threatening disconnection of gas supply over alleged non-payment of bills and siphoning off large sums through malicious links and APK files. Multiple FIRs registered across city police stations reveal a disturbing pattern of fraud, with senior citizens and professionals among the victims.

Industrialist Loses Rs4.84 Lakh After Opening Fake APK File

According to the Mahim police, Dombivli-based industrialist Shriram Dattatray Shewade received a message on December 19 claiming his MGL bill payment had not been updated. He was asked to open a file titled “MGL GAS.BILL UPDATE.APK” to complete the process. While the payment appeared to fail, Rs4.84 lakh was fraudulently debited from his Axis Bank credit card.

In another case registered by the Pant Nagar police, 70-year-old Ashwin Babulal Shah of Ghatkopar East was told his gas connection would be disconnected for non-payment. After contacting a number provided, he was sent an APK file via WhatsApp. Upon downloading it, his WhatsApp was hacked and Rs2.19 lakh was transferred from his bank account.

Elderly Residents Among Major Victims Across Mumbai

Similar complaints have been filed across Dadar, Chunabhatti, Shivaji Park and Mulund police stations. In Dadar, 81-year-old retired textile businessman Pramod Mahavir Nivetiya lost Rs5.17 lakh after receiving a WhatsApp “notice” warning of disconnection. In Chunabhatti, 86-year-old retired resident Vijaykumar Yashwant Adhikari was duped of Rs6.13 lakh after being persuaded to share debit card and bank details through a fraudulent link.

The Mahim police also registered a case where 73-year-old Hemant Atmaram Chinchankar lost Rs5.43 lakh after opening a fake “Gas bill update” link and sharing card details during a video call. The Shivaji Park police reported that homemaker Vaishali Ghanekar Shah was cheated of Rs29,263 after being coaxed into downloading “GasBillUpdate.apk.”

Homemaker and Professionals Also Targeted

The Mulund police recorded two major cases: 58-year-old Mauli Ravindra Rao lost Rs9.84 lakh after being guided through fake payment links and searches, while 55-year-old businessman Rajesh Shantilal Shah lost Rs5.99 lakh after his phone was hacked through an APK file sent in the name of MGL.

The Police have warned citizens that Mahanagar Gas Limited does not send APK files, links, or ask for bank or card details over WhatsApp or phone calls. Residents are urged not to click on unknown links or download files, and to verify bills only through official MGL channels. Investigations are ongoing.

