'Mahayuti’s Big Win In Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Polls Reflects People’s Trust In Development Agenda': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday described the Mahayuti’s strong performance in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections as a collective victory of the BJP organisation and the state government, asserting that the ruling alliance would perform even better in the upcoming civic corporation elections.

Elections Fought on Positive Development Agenda, Says CM

Addressing the media after initial trends showed the Mahayuti ahead comfortably, Fadnavis said the elections were fought entirely on a positive development agenda. “It is a team effort — the organisation and the government together. We fought these elections on the plank of development. I led the campaign with a positive agenda and did not criticise any political leader or party even once,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he sought votes on the basis of development work done so far and the roadmap for the future. “For the first time, I asked for 100 per cent positive votes, and the people responded with 100 per cent positive votes,” he said.

Counting of votes for the posts of presidents and members in 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Initial trends indicated that the Mahayuti — comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena — was leading by a comfortable margin.

BJP Emerges as Single-Largest Party

Fadnavis said the BJP had once again emerged as the single-largest party. “I am delighted that the people of Maharashtra have placed their trust in the BJP and the Mahayuti. Forty-eight per cent of the elected members have won on the BJP symbol. A total of 129 BJP candidates have been elected as municipal presidents, while Mahayuti candidates have secured the presidents’ posts in nearly 75 per cent of local bodies,” he said.

He further said that nearly 3,300 BJP councillors had been elected, calling it a record performance for the party in local body elections. According to Fadnavis, the development-oriented governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a positive environment across the country, which has directly benefited the BJP.

The Chief Minister credited BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, former state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the entire party machinery for the success. He added that the Mahayuti partners fought the elections in a “friendly manner,” contesting together wherever alliances were possible and engaging in friendly contests where tie-ups could not be finalised.

“I especially thank the people of Maharashtra for repeating the same mandate they gave us during the Assembly elections a year ago. The BJP will achieve even greater success in the upcoming civic corporation elections,” Fadnavis said.

Bawankule Says Opposition Rejected by Voters

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule also hailed the Mahayuti’s performance, claiming that the ruling alliance had taken a decisive lead while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had been rejected by voters.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said, “The Mahayuti has taken a very strong lead across Maharashtra, and the people have rejected the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Today is a day of celebration. Only governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis can truly develop Maharashtra.”

Victory Dedicated to Party Workers

Bawankule claimed that the BJP was leading on 22 out of 27 seats in Nagpur district. “The Mahayuti is on course to win nearly two-thirds of the seats. The BJP alone will win more than 135 seats. This is the biggest success the BJP has ever achieved in nagar palika elections,” he said, congratulating voters, party workers, Chief Minister Fadnavis and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

He also said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) would need to introspect following the results.

Earlier in the day, BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan said the verdict in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections was a clear mandate in favour of “development, service and good governance” under the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Addressing party workers during victory celebrations at the BJP state office, Chavan said the BJP had won more than 125 seats and elected over 1,100 councillors. “The people of Maharashtra have shown immense trust in the BJP. I thank the voters for this mandate. This victory is dedicated to our hardworking party workers who toiled day and night for these elections,” he said as celebrations marked by drumbeats, colours and distribution of sweets took place.

Chavan said the credit for the victory belonged to ministers, office-bearers, booth-level workers and voters. He assured that the BJP-led Mahayuti would live up to the expectations placed on it by the people under the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Highlighting development initiatives, Chavan said Fadnavis was the only leader capable of steering Maharashtra towards a trillion-dollar economy. He cited projects such as the Marathwada water grid, efforts to bridge the development backlog in Vidarbha and accelerated growth in Konkan as reasons behind the people’s support for the Mahayuti.

Confidence High Ahead of Civic Corporation Polls

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Chavan said that despite negative campaigning and “fake narratives,” voters stood firmly with the BJP. He claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) failed to even reach double-digit figures, adding that people had recognised the opposition’s lack of vision.

Chavan expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would also register a major victory in the forthcoming civic corporation elections, stating that ongoing infrastructure development in major cities would once again become the decisive factor.

“The voters have endorsed development in these elections, and they will do so again in the municipal corporation polls,” he said.

