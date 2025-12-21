Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Allege Poll Irregularities, Claim Mahayuti Victory In Civic Elections Driven By Money Power And Misuse Of Machinery

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal (L) & Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (R) | X @SiddharthWank17 & @ANI

Mumbai: The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) on Sunday virtually conceded defeat in the municipal council and municipality elections, alleging large-scale irregularities and accusing the Election Commission of facilitating the victory of the ruling Mahayuti.

Congress Questions Fairness of Election Process

Reacting sharply to the results, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that the elections were neither free nor fair. He said the poll process was marked by confusion, repeated postponements, bogus voters, intimidation, misuse of power and excessive use of money by ruling parties.

“The public is deeply dissatisfied with the performance of the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Corruption has increased and people’s basic issues remain unresolved. In such circumstances, these results do not reflect the people’s mandate,” Sapkal told reporters. He alleged that democracy and the Constitution were openly undermined and claimed the Election Commission had become a “tool in the hands of the ruling parties.”

Warning for Mahayuti Allies, Says Congress Leader

Sapkal further said that the Congress could not achieve the expected success due to what he termed as the Election Commission’s chaotic functioning and the ruling parties’ “money-throwing spectacle.” However, he asserted that the Congress would continue its ideological fight to protect democracy and the Constitution.

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP’s performance in the municipal elections should serve as a warning bell for its allies — Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP — and alleged that the BJP could eventually sideline both partners.

Raut Points to Repeated Seat Patterns

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the ruling alliance of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said the opposition could not withstand a “hailstorm of money.” Drawing parallels with Assembly election results, Raut claimed the same pattern and figures were repeated.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The series of meetings has concluded; meetings were held between Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Our alliance will be announced by tomorrow or the day after, including details of how many seats each… pic.twitter.com/6jFu63CCk3 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025

“These are the same machines, the same settings and the same numbers as the Assembly polls. BJP gets around 120-125 seats, Shinde group 54 and Ajit Pawar group 40-42 — the figures haven’t changed at all,” Raut alleged, expressing anger over what he called manipulation of the electoral process.

Raut further alleged that there was unprecedented spending in the elections. “In municipalities with a budget of Rs 30 crore, the BJP and Shinde group spent nearly Rs150 crore. We fought these elections through grassroots workers, without helicopters or private planes. The real competition was among ruling parties themselves,” he said, adding that voters too were becoming accustomed to cash-for-votes politics.

Allegations of Horse-Trading After Results

Questioning claims that the victory belonged to the Mahayuti, Raut asked why alliance partners fought against each other in several municipal bodies. He alleged that attempts were already underway to lure and break newly elected presidents through financial inducements, calling it a victory of money power and political intimidation rather than ideology.

Echoing similar concerns, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that the Mahayuti secured more seats than the Maha Vikas Aghadi due to the extensive use of money and muscle power. Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Danve said the ruling parties deployed state machinery and financial resources to influence the outcome.

