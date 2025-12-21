 Voters Show Who The ‘Real Shiv Sena’ Is: Mahayuti’s Development Agenda Rewarded In Civic Polls, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
The Deputy Chief Minister said the Mahayuti alliance has secured a major victory across the state in the local body elections. While the BJP emerged as the largest party by crossing the century mark, Shiv Sena proved its strength by crossing the halfway mark and securing the second position.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday after getting good success in local bodies election said the Shiv Sena has once again proved its strong strike rate in municipal council, municipal corporation and nagar panchayat elections, just as it did in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. He said the party went to the people with a clear development agenda, focused on local issues and refrained from personal attacks, which resulted in overwhelming public support.

Interacting with the media in Thane, Shinde remarked that those who tried to “sideline” Shiv Sena were themselves shown the door by voters. “The people have clearly shown through these results who the real Shiv Sena belongs to,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Mahayuti alliance has secured a major victory across the state in the local body elections. While the BJP emerged as the largest party by crossing the century mark, Shiv Sena proved its strength by crossing the halfway mark and securing the second position. Despite contesting fewer seats, Shiv Sena won more seats and established its dominance in mayoral and president posts, he noted.

article-image

Shinde pointed out that in several places, the combined tally of Mahavikas Aghadi parties was lower than that of Shiv Sena alone, highlighting the party’s growing influence. Rejecting allegations that Shiv Sena is limited only to Thane or Mumbai, he said Konkan has always been, and will continue to be, the party’s stronghold.

“Shiv Sena candidates have achieved significant success in Konkan, Raigad, Palghar and other regions. The bow-and-arrow symbol has reached every household across Konkan and Maharashtra,” Shinde said, adding that the results once again proved the party’s strong organisational base.

He said voters prefer leaders who work on the ground and prioritise development and basic civic amenities. Shiv Sena has consistently stood by the people during crises, and the phrase “Shiv Sena in times of crisis” has remained etched in the public mind for years, he added.

Calling the elections a victory of party workers, Shinde lauded the efforts of Shiv Sainiks who worked tirelessly at the grassroots level and maintained close contact with ordinary citizens. He congratulated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that the results were a clear endorsement of the work done by the Mahayuti government over the last three-and-a-half years.

article-image

Expressing confidence ahead of upcoming municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections, Shinde said, “This is just the trailer; the full picture is yet to come.” Based on the strike rate in the Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body polls, he asserted that the Mahayuti would continue its winning momentum in future elections,

