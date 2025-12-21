 Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast Triggers Kitchen Fire At Colaba Social Bar, Two Men Injured; Blaze Doused Within Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cylinder Blast Triggers Kitchen Fire At Colaba Social Bar, Two Men Injured; Blaze Doused Within Minutes

Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast Triggers Kitchen Fire At Colaba Social Bar, Two Men Injured; Blaze Doused Within Minutes

As per a disaster management official, the fire reported from the 'Social', a restaurant at Boman Behram Marg, behind Taj Hotel in Colaba. The fire was in the kitchen room. "The Diplomat Hotel is a basement plus ground plus five story hotel. The fire had occurred in the hotel’s basement at the Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant," the officer said.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
As per a disaster management official, the fire reported from the 'Social', a restaurant at Boman Behram Marg, behind Taj Hotel in Colaba. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two men suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in Colaba Social, a famous bar and restaurant chain's Colaba branch. The fire erupted from the kitchen due to a cylinder blast, and was reported at Mumbai Fire Brigade at 4.30 pm. The injured were taken to St George Hospital.

"The injured, Sunil Singh (28) suffered 5% burns and Subrat Barai (35) suffered 15% burns. Both are in stable condition," informed Dr Harshvardhan Bansode, medical officer at the hospital.

As per a disaster management official, the fire reported from the 'Social', a restaurant at Boman Behram Marg, behind Taj Hotel in Colaba. The fire was in the kitchen room. "The Diplomat Hotel is a basement plus ground plus five story hotel. The fire had occurred in the hotel’s basement at the Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant," the officer said.

Read Also
Mumbai Viral Video: BJP MLA Parag Shah Defends Slapping Autorickshaw Driver, Says ‘Almost Ran Over...
article-image

The incident Mumbai Fire Brigade at 4.36 pm and declared Level 1. The blaze was extinguished at 4.56 pm.

FPJ Shorts
'Municipal Poll Results Reflect Public Approval Of Mahayuti Govt': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
'Municipal Poll Results Reflect Public Approval Of Mahayuti Govt': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
'Mahayuti’s Big Win In Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Polls Reflects People’s Trust In Development Agenda': CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Mahayuti’s Big Win In Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Polls Reflects People’s Trust In Development Agenda': CM Devendra Fadnavis
Why Is December 21 So Important? It's Expected To Open A Spiritual & Powerful Gateway To Manifestation
Why Is December 21 So Important? It's Expected To Open A Spiritual & Powerful Gateway To Manifestation
Mumbai Braces For Hazy Mornings And Chilly Weather As IMD Predicts Low Temperatures And Coldwave Warning Across Maharashtra
Mumbai Braces For Hazy Mornings And Chilly Weather As IMD Predicts Low Temperatures And Coldwave Warning Across Maharashtra

Residents from Behram Marg said that they heard cylinder blast and saw thick smoke coming from the restaurant. However, the fire was not severe situation was brought under control by the authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Municipal Poll Results Reflect Public Approval Of Mahayuti Govt': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

'Municipal Poll Results Reflect Public Approval Of Mahayuti Govt': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

'Mahayuti’s Big Win In Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Polls Reflects People’s Trust In...

'Mahayuti’s Big Win In Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Polls Reflects People’s Trust In...

Mumbai Braces For Hazy Mornings And Chilly Weather As IMD Predicts Low Temperatures And Coldwave...

Mumbai Braces For Hazy Mornings And Chilly Weather As IMD Predicts Low Temperatures And Coldwave...

Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Allege Poll Irregularities, Claim Mahayuti Victory In Civic Elections...

Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Allege Poll Irregularities, Claim Mahayuti Victory In Civic Elections...

Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast Triggers Kitchen Fire At Colaba Social Bar, Two Men Injured; Blaze...

Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast Triggers Kitchen Fire At Colaba Social Bar, Two Men Injured; Blaze...