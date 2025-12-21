Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast Triggers Kitchen Fire At Colaba Social Bar, Two Men Injured; Blaze Doused Within Minutes

As per a disaster management official, the fire reported from the 'Social', a restaurant at Boman Behram Marg, behind Taj Hotel in Colaba. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two men suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in Colaba Social, a famous bar and restaurant chain's Colaba branch. The fire erupted from the kitchen due to a cylinder blast, and was reported at Mumbai Fire Brigade at 4.30 pm. The injured were taken to St George Hospital.

"The injured, Sunil Singh (28) suffered 5% burns and Subrat Barai (35) suffered 15% burns. Both are in stable condition," informed Dr Harshvardhan Bansode, medical officer at the hospital.

As per a disaster management official, the fire reported from the 'Social', a restaurant at Boman Behram Marg, behind Taj Hotel in Colaba. The fire was in the kitchen room. "The Diplomat Hotel is a basement plus ground plus five story hotel. The fire had occurred in the hotel’s basement at the Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant," the officer said.

The incident Mumbai Fire Brigade at 4.36 pm and declared Level 1. The blaze was extinguished at 4.56 pm.

Residents from Behram Marg said that they heard cylinder blast and saw thick smoke coming from the restaurant. However, the fire was not severe situation was brought under control by the authorities.

