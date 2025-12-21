Mumbai Braces For Hazy Mornings And Chilly Weather As IMD Predicts Low Temperatures And Coldwave Warning Across Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: Mumbai will continue to witness hazy mornings and chills for the next two days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) local weather forecast, with the minimum temperature at 17°C. The maximum temperature will hover around 32-33 °C, with sunny days.

Coolest Morning Recorded, Further Dip Possible

Mumbaikars have been witnessing morning and night chills, but hot afternoons this month. On Saturday, as per independent weathermen, Mumbai witnessed its coolest morning of 2025 as Santacruz dropped to 14.6°C, and forecasted temperatures to fall further.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a Yellow warning for 'coldwave conditions at isolated pockets' for several districts in Maharashtra for December 21 and 22. The districts where warning for coldwave is issued include: Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Alhilyanagar, Solapur and Yawatmal.

