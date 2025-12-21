 Mumbai News: 20-Year-Old Biker Killed After Crashing Into Parked Dumper On Western Express Highway
The deceased Vaibhav Talekar, a resident of Kandivali East, had completed a hotel management course and was working as an intern at a hotel in Andheri East. He was riding his father's motorcycle to work when the accident occurred near the Gundavali bus stop, close to the metro station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
20-Year-Old Biker Killed After Crashing Into Parked Dumper On Western Express Highway | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Andheri East on the morning of December 18 after his motorcycle rammed into the rear of a dumper truck allegedly parked dangerously on the Western Express Highway, police said.

The deceased Vaibhav Talekar, a resident of Kandivali East, had completed a hotel management course and was working as an intern at a hotel in Andheri East. He was riding his father’s motorcycle to work when the accident occurred near the Gundavali bus stop, close to the metro station.

Talekar allegedly failed to notice the stationary vehicle and crashed into it from behind, following which he fell and sustained serious chest and abdominal injuries.

Talekar’s father later received a call from the Andheri police, informing him about the accident. The injured youth was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where doctors declared him dead before admission. The police have registered an FIR against the dumper truck driver, Sabhajit Yadav, 42.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old boy were killed in a similar road accident in Malad West on Wednesday night. The duo was travelling on a scooter when it rammed into the rear of a trailer truck that was allegedly parked dangerously by the roadside. Both riders died on the spot.

